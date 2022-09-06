Check out the final scores for Tuesday matches in the York-Adams League

Staff report

It was a busy night for the York-Adams League, with matches in girls' and boys' soccer, field hockey, girls' tennis and girls' volleyball and a Division III golf tournament.

Here are the scores we have so far:

High School Girls' Soccer

Fairfield 4, Delone Catholic 0: At McSherrystown, Therese Phelan led the Squirettes to the Division III home victory by scoring one goal and adding two assists. Teammate Breanna Valentine scored two goals and Audrey Chesko one.

Susquehannock 4, York Suburban 2: At York Suburban, Madi Barlett led the Warriors to the Division II road victory by scoring two goals and adding one assist. Teammates Evelyn Weldon scored one goal and added one assist, while Alexa Viands scored one goal. For the Trojans, Kiera Hyder scored two goals, with assists from teammates Emily Bowman and Amelia California.

Bermudian Springs 2, York Catholic 1: At York Catholic, the Eagles went on the road to capture the early Division III victory. No statistics were available.

High School Field Hockey

Biglerville 7, Hanover 0: At Hanover, Ava Peterson led the Canners to the Division III road victory by scoring two goals and adding one assist. Teammates Kierney Weigle scored three goals, while Lilly Kauffman added two assists. Anna Walmer and Natalie Showaker each scored one goal.

Littlestown 6, Delone Catholic 2: At McSherrystown, Kelsey McClintock and teammate Ashlyn Rebert led the Thunderbolts to the Division III victory by each scoring two goals apiece.

Bermudian Springs 12, Fairfield 0: At Fairfield, the Eagles rolled to the easy Division III road victory. No statistics were available from the match.

York Suburban 4, Kennard-Dale 1: At York Suburban, the Trojans rolled to the easy Division II victory. No statistics were available.

High School Girls' Tennis

York Suburban 3, West York 2: At York Suburban, the Trojans received straight set singles victories from Abby Miller and Claire Hartinger to help them secure the nondivisional victory. Teammates Marcella Rolle and Corrine Sweigard combined to win the No. 2 doubles match. For the Bulldogs, Ella Mikula won a singles match, while teammates Amara Weaver and Eve Williams combined to win the No. 1 doubles match.

Bermudian Springs 3, Dover 2: At Dover, the Adams County Eagles received pro-set singles victories from Amelia Gerringer and Molly Karom to help them secure the nondivisional home victory. Teammates Leslie Torres and Greta Haley combined to win the No. 1 doubles match. For the York County Eagles, Lexi Wells won the No. 1 singles match by pro-set, while teammates Clover Wentz and Marissa Tako won the No. 2 doubles match.

High School Golf

Division III Tournament

At Flatbush Golf Course, Tim Burke (74) took first place overall in the individual competition and led the Delone Catholic Squires (323) to a first place finish in the team competition, defeating York Catholic, York Tech, Fairfield, Bermudian Springs and Hanover. Teammate Bryson Kopp (79) also finished in the top five for the Squires. The Irish (341) came in second place. Brady Walker (75) led the Irish individually by taking second place overall. The Eagles (362) took third place. Mason Diaz (81) took fifth place overall to lead the Eagles individually. The Spartans (432) took fourth place, defeating Fairfield (432) in a tie breaker. The Green Knights took fifth place, while the Nighthawks took sixth place. Individually Zyan Herr (79) took third place overall by playing independently for Littlestown.

High School Girls' Volleyball

Spring Grove 3, Dallastown 2: At Spring Grove, the Rockets won the Division I match by the scores of 14-25, 25-16, 21-25, 27-25, 15-12. Individually for the Rockets, McKenzie Boyer had 23 kills, 12 digs, three blocks and three aces, Alayna Zeigler had 11 kills, 10 digs, four aces, Aubrey Zeigler had 25 assists, three aces, while Mylie Ormond had 13 assists, 10 digs, four kills, four blocks and three aces.

South Western 3, Carlisle 0: At Carlisle, the Mustangs won the nonleague match by the scores of 25-22, 25-9, 25-16. Individually for the Mustangs, Lilly Sullivan had 10 kills and six aces, while teammates Katlyn Grempler had 10 digs and five kills, and Emma Baney had 12 assists and three aces.

Dover 3, Kennard-Dale 0: At Dover, the Eagles won the Division II match by the scores of 25-7, 25-13, 25-20. No statistics were available for the match.

York Tech 3, Fairfield 0: At Spry, the Spartans won the Division III match by the scores of 25-10, 25-13, 25-15. Jenna Morris led the Spartans individually with six aces. Teammates Mea Hower and Rhlyn Rouse each had three kills and three aces apiece, while Tiffani King had three aces.

York Catholic 3, Delone Catholic 1: At York Catholic, the Irish won the Division III match by the scores of 25-20, 25-15, 28-30, 25-21. Meredith Keefer led the Squirettes with 13 kills and six digs. Teammate Denae Bello had 12 kills and 11 digs. No Irish statistics were available.

Bermudian Springs 3, Littlestown 2: At York Springs, the Eagles won the match by the scores of 22-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 15-11. Ella Means led the Eagles individually with 14 kills and 20 digs. Teammates Leah Groft had 15 assists, 12 digs, while Courtney Wolf had 11 digs and four aces. Individually for the Thunderbolts, Gracie Plunkert had 12 kills and five digs, while teammate Ellie Staub had 10 kills and 20 digs.

Central York 3, Red Lion 2: At Central York, the Panthers captured the tight Division I home victory in five games. Individually for the Panthers, Emma Chataginer led the Panthers individually with 11 kills, three aces and 11 digs. Teammates Brooke Yankanich had four kills, five digs, three aces; Augusta DeVos had eight kills; and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls and Caitlin Munsky each had seven kills apiece. No Lions statistics were available.

High School Boys' Soccer

York Suburban 2, Susquehannock 1: At Glen Rock, Damien Yepez broke a 1-1 tie when he found the back of the net at the 8:59 mark of the second half to give the Trojans the lead for good. Teammates Landon Mendoza scored a first half goal, while Ty Pridgen made seven stops in goal to record the win. For the Warriors, Carlos Dilts scored a second half goal, Cameran Bangura added one assist, and teammate Cooper Sistrunk made seven saves in goal.

York Catholic 3, Bermudian Springs 1: At York Springs, the Irish scored three unanswered goals in the match to capture the Division III victory. Ryan Oathout led the Irish individually by scoring a game high two goals in the match. Teammates Christian Ludwig scored a goal, Sean Brown added one assist, while John Weisser made three stops in goal to pick up the win. For the Eagles, Alex Alvarado scored a first half goal.