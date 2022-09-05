Rahmer races to sixth win of season at Lincoln Speedway

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Point leader Freddie Rahmer raced to his sixth win of the season in Saturday’s Elijah Hawkins Memorial race at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday. Rahmer’s 24th career win at Lincoln ended up being worth $7,550.

Rahmer started from the pole position and was credited with leading every lap of the 35-lap contest. Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr made it interesting as he pulled alongside on the 19th lap, but as the two raced side by side into turn one, Rahmer made contact with a lapped car, which crashed and allowed Rahmer to continue in the lead. Wagaman finished second, with Hanover’s Dylan Norris third. York’s Chase Dietz was the race’s hard charger, moving from 16th to fourth, with Thomasville’s Chad Trout completing the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter, BrandonHRahmer, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Tyler Ross and Jim Siegel.

Wyatt Hinkle led all 20 laps of the 358 sprint car feature from the pole for his first win of the season. Wellsville’s Chris Frank finished second, followed by hanover’s Kody Hartlaub, Frankie Herr and David Holbrook in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Hayden Miller, York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh, Manchester’s Logan Rumsey, Cody Fletcher and Steve Owings.

Travis Perry was the winner of the Legends feature with a last turn pass of Travis McClelland. Perry had yielded the lead to McClelland on the 13th of 20 laps only to regain it at the end. McClelland, Stephen Wurtzer, Craley’s Bill Diehl and Chris Transeau completed the top five.

Selinsgrove: Knoxville Raceway champion Brian Brown raced to victory in Sunday's 410 sprint car feature at Selinsgrove. Brown's first local victory of the season was worth $5,000. Brown won over Dillsburg's Anthony Macri, with Danny Dietrich third. Lucas Wolfe and Freddie Rahmer completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Justin Whittall, Michael Walter II, Ryan Smith, T J Stutts and Hanover's Dylan Norris.

In the super late model feature, York's Rick Eckert drove to the $11,000 victory. Eckert's win came over Jeff Rine, Jim Bernheisel, Brett Schadel and Dover's Coleby Frye.

Jake Jones won the roadrunner feature.

Port Royal: Port Royal opened the Juniata County Fair on Saturday, with Devon Borden picking up his first Port win of the season. Borden’s second overall win this year was worth $5,000.

At the finish, Borden was more than five seconds ahead of Danny Dietrich, with Justin Whittall, Lance Dewease and Brian Borwn in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dylan Cisney, Blane Heimbach, Michael Walter II, Rick Lafferty and Mike Wagner.

The Butch Renninger Memorial Race for the super late models went to Gregg Satterlee over Michael Norris, Austin Berry, York’s Rick Eckert, and Alex Ferree.

Spike Moore claimed the limited late model main over Dillan Stake, Andrew Yoder, Trent Brenneman and Devin Hart.

Williams Grove: Lance Dewease just keeps rolling along at Williams Grove Speedway. Friday the veteran racer claimed his 107th career Grove win. Dewease collected $6,000 for his victory in the 25-lap Joe Harz tribute race.

Dewease started from the pole position and led every lap to best Danny Dietrich for the win. Lucas Wolfe, Brian Brown and York’s Chase Dietz completed the top five. Rounding out the top ten were Freddie Rahmer, T J Stutts, Devon Borden, Thomasville’s Chad Trout and Tyler Ross.

In the 358 sprint 25 lap event, Derek Locke picked up his third win of the season Locke grabbed the lead on the second lap and led the rest of the way to best Cody Fletcher for the victory. Doug Hammaker, Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub and Matt Findley completed the top five. Rounding out the top ten were Wellsville’s Chris Frank, Wyatt Hinkle, Chad Criswell, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell and Tyler Brehm.

BAPS: For the second year in a row, Russ Mitten raced to victory in the Gary Wolford tribute Sportsman 100 at BAPS Motor Speedway. In a race that saw three different leaders, Mitten led three different times. He led the first 31 laps before yielding to Fawn Grove’s Paul Miller, who would later drop from competition. Mitten led again from laps 36-60 before Tony Jackson took over the top spot. Mitten took the lead for good on the 73rd lap. Jackson finished second, with Kenny Edkin, Jay Fannasy and John Edkin in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mike Enders, Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, Chris Meleason, Brogue’s Tyler Wolfrod and Steve Fannasy.

Skylar Sheriff won the 602 modified feature.

All Stars: Cap Henry won Saturday’s All Star sprint race that capped off the Sharon, Ohio, Nationals. Henry’s win came over Friday’s Sharon winner, Brent Marks. Rico Abreu, Hunter Schuerenberg and Justin Peck completed the top five. Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri was 11th, and Kyle Reinhardt 17th.

Friday, Marks took the win over Tyler Courtney, Bill Balog, Dale Blaney and Schuerenberg. Macri was 12th and Reinhardt 24th

Outlaws: The World of Outlaws raced three days at Skagit, Washington, with Hanover’s Logan Schuchart winning Thursday over Brad Sweet, Donny Schatz, Carson Macedo and David Gravel. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was seventh and Brock Zearfoss 15th.

On Friday Sheldon Haudenschild was the winner over Allen, Macedo, Joel Myers Jr. and Sweet. Schuchart was sixth and Zearfoss 15th.

Saturday, Gravel was the winner over Sweet, Spencer Bayston, James McFadden and Robbie Price. Zearfoss was ninth, Allen 10th and Schuchart 13th.

USAC East Coast: The wingless 360 sprints of the USAC East Coast series raced at Delaware International Friday, with Briggs Danner the winner over Alex Bright, Kyle Spence, Kenny Miller III and Mike Thompson.

Path Valley: Path Valley raced both Friday and Saturday evenings. Taylor Farling and Jakob Piper each won limited late model features.

The PASS 305 sprint fell to Garrett Bard, with Paul Moyer, Jeffrey Weaver, Timmie Bitner and Brad Melot in the top five.

Clinton County: Friday 305 sprint feature at Clinton County went to Tyler Cochran over Timmie Bitner, Jeffrey Weaver, Ryan Kissinger and Mike Koheler.