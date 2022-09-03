Spring Grove's explosive offense enough to hold off Kennard-Dale

One of the first things new Spring Grove head coach Will Thompson talked about when he was hired in the offseason was finding ways to utilize star quarterback and safety Andrew Osmun. It’s safe to say he’s found a way.

Osmun totaled four passing touchdowns and the Rockets continued their undefeated start to the season and the Thompson era. They held off a fourth-quarter comeback from reigning Division II champion Kennard-Dale on the road. The Rams scored two touchdowns in the final frame, but had too big of a deficit to overcome.

“I have to give credit to my offensive line they gave me a ton of time today. My receivers make some tough clutch catches. I give credit to God,” Osmun said after the performance.

As it was in the first game, Osmun did it all for the Rockets. He ran the ball, passed it, played safety and even for the team.

His best play of the night came on an 80-yard completion to Nizeah Mummert, giving Spring Grove a 14-7 lead in the middle of the second quarter. Then he completed another long pass to Mummert. The star wideout, who was named Division I Skills Player of the Week in Division 1 after scoring three touchdowns last week, added another two to his resume.

Osmun also completed a 40-yard pass to Logan Altland in the third quarter. The road team went up 33-14 at that point.

Fresh off a 46-14 shellacking of Waynesboro where the Rockets never trailed, the road team came ready to play on Friday. Spring Grove never trailed in this one and led 27-7 at one point in the first half. Kennard-Dale scored a touchdown with 1.5 seconds left before half to make it 27-14 at the end of two. But the Rockets were too much to handle in the passing game. Osmun threw the ball all over the field completing several long passes.

Thompson said he was happy with the win but disappointed that his team couldn’t close out at the end.

“We were able to pass the ball but we struggled running it,” Thompson said. “We've got to get better up front, we've got to better all around. We have a young team. When you’re up 33-14, you have to finish that game.”

For the Rams, it was a second straight loss to begin the season. They have already matched their loss total from a season ago, when they went 10-2 and 6-0 in the York-Adams Division II. However, their two opponents, Wyomissing and Spring Grove, combined to go 25-3 in 2021.

Holding was also a problem for Kennard-Dale in the first half and halted several of their drives. Productive long runs on offense were called back. The Rams did well against the run but struggled to stop Osmun from completing loss passes that led to scores. When Spring Grove moved the ball it was because the passing game was working.

A controversial call happened at the 4:54 mark of the first quarter on a Rams punt. Before catching the ball, the Rockets returner was hit and Kennard-Dale picked up the fumble. A penalty was called and discussed for several minutes, but the refs ruled the special teamer was pushed in the back, rewarding Kennard-Dale the ball at the 30. But the Rams would fumble the ball back to Spring Grove a few plays later.

Quarterback Garrett McCleary was the Rams' best offensive player on the night, scoring several rushing touchdowns and throwing for another, but Kennard-Dale just fell short despite its impressive play in the last 12 minutes.

The Rams will continue their quest for their first win of the season against Lampeter at home next weekend. Meanwhile, Spring Grove will move on to play Shippensburg at home with a chance at starting 3-0.