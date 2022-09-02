Former Delone star Lawrence to start for Blue Jays on Saturday

When the opportunity comes knocking, it’s hard not to answer the door. Former Delone Catholic High School star athlete Casey Lawrence has a chance to step through the door onto an MLB field once again, as he will start for the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It will be only the third start of Lawrence’s career, with the first two coming in 2017.

The Blue Jays are currently 70-59 current and fighting for a playoff spot. They are two games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for second in the AL East and eight behind the New York Yankees. Lawrence can help the team push for a Wild Card berth.

Thus far in 2022, Lawrence has had one of the best seasons of his career with the Triple-A club, going 9-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 92 strikeouts over 126 innings in four starts. In 43 MLB games, Lawrence is 3-4 with a 6.87 era.

Lawrence is from of McSherrystown, Pennsylvania. Undrafted out of high school, he went to Albright College, where he pitched and played first base. In four seasons for Albright, Lawrence pitched to an 18–8 win-loss record and 2.81 earned run average in 256.2 innings.

He impressed at the school and holds the all-time strikeout record for Albright with 251. As a first baseman, he batted .256 with four home runs and 41 runs batted in.

The 34-year-old Lawrence spent seven years climbing through the minor leagues before he made his MLB debut with Toronto in 2017. He pitched in 38 games between the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, then returned to the big leagues this year with Toronto

The 6-foot righty spent one season with Japan's Hiroshima Carp in 2020. He went 4-8 with a 4.80 ERA. He added 76 strikeouts in 110.2 innings. He has also spent time in the Colorado Rockies organization.

Lawrence is the only player from York or Adams Counties currently at the MLB level.