High school roundup: Dallastown girls' tennis wins, hosts Mini-THON

Staff Report

On Gold Out Day for Dallastown's Mini-THON, the Wildcats girls' tennis team defeated Central York 4-1 and raised $801.53 to help fight pediatric cancer.

The team captured straight-set victories in two of three singles matches and won both doubles matches. In singles for the Wildcats, Catharine Lasher won the No. 2 match and Kylie Sciuto captured the No. 3 match. Teammates Elizabeth Tony and Chloe Isett won the No. 1 doubles match, while Katie Chronister and Teagan Mortenson won the No. 2 doubles match.

For the Panthers, Rachel Haupt won the No. 1 singles match.

OTHER GIRLS' TENNIS SCORES

York Catholic 5, Dover 0: The visiting Fighting Irish received straight-set singles victories from Carina Roberts, Cydney Roberts and Nicole Schellenberg to help them secure the non-divisional victory. In doubles, teammates Ashlyn Mulligan and Kat Kierkegaard won the No. 1 match, while Quinn Bubb and Ana Cartwright won the No. 2 match.

Susquehannock 5, Bermudian Springs 0: The road Warriors secured the Division II victory with straight-set singles victories from Peyton Joines, Ali Zapach and Georgie Snyder. In doubles, Anne Jackson and Aneesha Kandala captured the No. 1 match, while teammates Emily Goodfellow and Makani Ross won the No. 2 match.

West York 7, Muhlenberg 0: At Muhlenberg, the Bulldogs received straight-set singles victories from Charlotte Whitesel, Taelyn Thomas, Ella Mikula, Eve Williams and Justyce Firestone to help them secure the easy non-league victory. In doubles, Whitesel and Thomas combined to win the No. 1 match, while Amara Weaver and Mikula combined to win the No. 2 match.

GOLF

Snyder leads Eagles to first place finish: At Bon Air Country Club, Dover's Trevor Snyder took first place in the Division II competition with a (76) and led the Eagles (321) to team victories over York Suburban, Susquehannock, West York, Kennard-Dale and Eastern York. Teammates Lawson Leeper (80) and John Hartman (80) also scored in the top five overall.

The Trojans (330) took second place thanks to low scores from Andrew Ekstrom (78), Athen Sachar (78) and Callahan Harrell (80). The Bulldogs (368) took third place, while the Warriors (369) finished fourth on the strength of a 77 by Ryan Thomas. The Golden Knights (416) took fifth place by defeating Kennard-Dale (436).

GIRLS' SOCCER

West York 4, Muhlenberg 1: Jaelynn Small led the Bulldogs to the non-league road victory by scoring two goals. Teammates Rylee Cessna and Kyla Myers added one goal apiece.

Lancaster Mennonite 2, York Suburban 0: At York Suburban, the Trojans were unable to find the back of the net and dropped the non-league contest. No statistics from the game were available.

BOYS' SOCCER

York Catholic 1, Mount Calvary Christian 0: Ryan Oathout found the back of the net at the 2:34 mark of the first half to give the Irish an early lead and they went on to capture the non-league road victory. Andrew Schuler assisted on the score, while John Weisser made four stops in goal to record the shutout win.

Fairfield 8, Antietam 0: At Fairfield, Ciaran Phelan led the Green Knights to the non-league victory by scoring three goals and adding two assists. Teammate Henry Garzo scored three goals and added one assist.

Muhlenberg 5, West York 3: At West York, the Bulldogs trailed 3-0 at the end of the first half and were unable to complete the comeback. Mark Njoroge t tallied two goals for the hosts, while teammate Terry Addey also scored.

York Country Day 1, Littlestown 0: At York Country Day, Evan Haglin found the back of the net at the 6:40 mark of the second half by way of penalty kick to give the Greyhounds the lead and they went on to capture the victory.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Spring Grove 3, Hershey 0: At Spring Grove, the Rockets won the non-league home match by the scores of 25-16, 25-15 and 25-9. McKenzie Boyer led the Rockets individually with 11 kills and six digs and four aces. Teammates Alayna Zeigler had 10 kills and five digs, Mylie Ormond had seven kills, 14 assists, three digs, while Aubrey Zeigler had seven assists and four digs.

South Western 3, Mechanicsburg 1: The host Mustangs won the non-league matchup by the scores of 25-21, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-17. South Western's Lilly Sullivan had 13 kills, six blocks and six digs. Teammate Katlyn Grempler had eight kills and 11 digs, and Emma Baney had 12 assists, six digs and three aces.

Bermudian Springs 3, Northern York 0: At Dillsburg, the Eagles won the non-league match by the scores of 25-22, 22-25, 25-23 and 29-27. Ella Means led the Eagles individually with 14 kills and 13 digs. Teammate Lucy Peters had 11 kills.

FIELD HOCKEY

West York 3, Dover 1: The Bulldogs went on the road and captured their first win of the season against Division II rival Dover. Both teams play their next game on Sept. 6, with West York hosting Susquehannock and Dover visiting Eastern York.