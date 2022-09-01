York-Adams League Week 2 football preview: Capsules for each game

The 2022 football season is underway in the York-Adams League, with some teams grabbing big wins and others suffering heartbreaking losses in Week 1. Non-divisional play continues this weekend, with several squads playing in front of their home crowds for the first time this fall.

All games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday except for Lancaster Catholic at Delone Catholic, which is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, and Kutztown at York Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Below are capsule looks at all 17 contests on the slate:

CROSS-DIVISIONAL

Spring Grove (1-0) at Kennard-Dale (0-1): It’s a matchup of two teams that went 10-2 last season and could be factors in their respective Y-A divisions again. Spring Grove, led by wide receiver Nizeah Mummert’s four total touchdowns and 218 yards from scrimmage (185 receiving, 33 rushing), thumped Waynesboro 46-14 last weekend. Kennard-Dale is coming off a 49-0 loss at Wyomissing, a Class 3A powerhouse that went 15-1 last year with its only loss in the state championship game.

South Western (1-0) at Dover (1-0): Both teams started their seasons with commanding victories. South Western topped Susquehannock 35-3 at home, while Dover took down Northeastern 35-6 on the road. These teams met in Dover as Division I rivals last year, with the visiting Mustangs prevailing 40-21.

Red Lion (1-0) at West York (0-1): As the Bulldogs take the field in front of their home crowd for the first time in 2022, they’re still seeking their first victory since the 2020 season. West York opened its campaign with a 44-22 loss at Eastern Lebanon County. The visiting Lions, who beat Ephrata 24-21 at home last week, can match their win total from last year’s 2-8 season.

Fairfield (0-1) at Eastern York (0-1): These two teams are looking to bounce back from blowout losses in Week 1. Fairfield fell 57-0 at Windber and managed just 109 yards of offense, while Eastern York tallied only 107 offensive yards in a 34-7 defeat at Columbia.

Littlestown (0-1) at Susquehannock (0-1): It’s another matchup of teams seeking to right the ship, as Littlestown lost 66-18 against Boiling Springs and Susquehannock fell 35-3 in its opener at South Western. The visiting Thunderbolts will be especially eager to correct a minus-5 turnover margin that allowed their first contest to get out of hand.

DIVISION I

Cumberland Valley (1-0) at Central York (1-0): The Panthers are back at home for the second straight weekend after cruising past Central Dauphin, 36-19, last Friday. Running back Juelz Goff tallied 163 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the victory, while two-way lineman Danny Pham was named the D-I Lineman of the Week by league coaches. Cumberland Valley beat Manheim Township 31-27 in its first contest.

York High (0-1) at Hempfield (1-0): The Bearcats stay on the road after suffering a narrow 28-24 loss at Woodland Hills last weekend. They’ll need to put a full team effort around running back Jaheim White (118 yards on 20 rushes) and quarterback Sam Stoner (195 passing yards) against a Hempfield team that toppled Dallastown 30-13 in Week 1.

Dallastown (0-1) at Manheim Township (0-1): Wildcats head coach Levi Murphy, the youngest coach in the league at 25, continues his search for his first career win as Dallastown hits the road for the second straight week. The team lost 30-13 at Hempfield in Week 1, while the host Blue Streaks fell 31-27 against Cumberland Valley.

Northeastern (0-1) at Red Land (0-1): Two more teams still looking to find their footing. Northeastern committed four turnovers and surrendered 422 yards on defense in a 35-6 loss to Dover on Friday. Red Land fell 45-6 at Northern York.

DIVISION II

New Oxford (1-0) at Gettysburg (1-0): The Colonials opened their season with a commanding 41-0 victory over Bermudian Springs, and quarterback Jett Moore and lineman Micah Smith both earned Division II Player of the Week nods for their performances. Gettysburg topped Hershey 25-14 last weekend.

York Suburban (0-1) at Donegal (0-1): The Trojans committed three turnovers in a 34-14 loss to East Pennsboro in their season opener, but they have a chance to rebound against an Indians squad that fell 43-21 to Elizabethtown in Week 1. Donegal, though, is coming off an 8-3 campaign and could be a challenging foe.

DIVISION III

Lancaster Catholic (1-0) at Delone Catholic (0-1): In this Thursday night matchup, the Squires host a Crusaders team that topped York Catholic 22-14 on opening weekend. Delone threw three interceptions and fell 35-7 against Trinity in its first contest.

Boiling Springs (1-0) at Bermudian Springs (0-1): It’s Springtime in the fall, and it’s the Eagles’ first home contest of the year. They’re coming off a 41-0 loss at New Oxford, while the Bubblers ride in with confidence after a 66-18 win over Littlestown.

Camp Hill (1-0) at York Catholic (0-1): The Fighting Irish outgained Lancaster Catholic in their opener but fell 22-14 on the road. York Catholic will have its hands full against a Lions team that beat Newport 43-7 in Week 1.

Columbia (1-0) at Hanover (0-1): The Nighthawks are committing to a coach-by-committee approach for the rest of the season after parting ways with head coach Wil Rider before Friday’s game. Hanover’s team of assistants will look to steady the waters and rebound from a 55-12 loss to Annville-Cleona. The visiting Crimson Tide went 8-2 in 2021 and took down Eastern York 34-7 last week.

Susquenita (0-1) at Biglerville (1-0): The Canners didn’t take long to find their first win of the season after an 0-9 campaign in 2021, knocking off Pequea Valley 14-0 to start the new year. After the win, Biglerville running back Seth Lady (40 rushing yards and an eight-yard TD reception) and defensive end Luke Showers (six tackles, five TFLs) earned Division III Player of the Week honors. Susquenita is coming off a 35-6 home loss to West Perry.

Kutztown (0-1) at York Tech (0-1): With no lights above the field, the Spartans will play their home opener in the Saturday afternoon daylight. They’ll be looking to rebound from a last-minute loss at James Buchanan in a game that began Friday night but finished Monday after storms. Kutztown lost 58-12 to Fleetwood in Week 1.