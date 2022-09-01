Tom Kerrigan Memorial tournament set for first pitch

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

It seems like only yesterday when the local adult baseball season was beginning in earnest. But the signs of the season drawing to a close are near, as the Tom Kerrigan Memorial Baseball Tournament kicks off this weekend.

A total of 17 local teams — nine in the Central League and eight in the Susquehanna League — vied to earn a berth in one of the most prestigious amateur baseball tournaments on the East Coast.

Only four — York County and Central League champion Stoverstown, Central League playoff champ Manchester, Susquehanna League regular-season champ Windsor and Susquehanna League playoff champion York Township — will compete for a spot in Monday’s final at 1 p.m. at Manchester.

With the Kerrigan slated to kick off with pool play Saturday, here’s a brief rundown of who and what to look for this weekend:

Pool play: An exciting feature with the 16-team draw is the guarantee of at least four games for every club.

A total of eight sites — each of the Central League home locations minus Jefferson — will host three contests beginning Saturday morning.

The pool winner, which could be determined via a tiebreaker if necessary, will earn a bye into the 12-team, single-elimination bracket that begins Sunday. Each pool will also advance the next two teams in the standings.

The pools: Pool A, which will be played at Manchester and Shiloh, features two of the local clubs — York Township and Manchester. The other two organizations in Pool A include perennially tough Staten Island as well as a team from the South Penn League.

Pool B, hosted by Stoverstown and Glen Rock, features the York County champion Tigers. Stoverstown will play all three of its contests on its home field. Joining last year’s runners-up are Quad County, Mason Dixon and longtime participant Delco.

Pool C, which will be played at Dillsburg and Mechanicsburg, features a quartet of outside-the-area squads. Spring Grove, Cecil County, Pittsburgh and the New York Hawks will vie for a spot in Sunday’s draw.

Pool D, which will be played at Mount Wolf and Pleasureville, will include two local teams — Windsor Cardinals as well as a team of various players from the CL and SL dubbed the York Stars. Joining those two clubs is defending champ Diamond Academy from the Perkiomen area as well as Line Drive.

Pickups: An intriguing aspect of the Kerrigan is the pickups made by local teams to improve their squads for what could be a seven-game weekend.

Windsor added Alex Tucci and Dan Wecker from rival Hallam; Ryky Smith, Dylan Stoops, Dalton Renn, Drake Renn and veteran Mark Schauren from East Prospect; Kevin Keesey from Conrads; and Brandon Bayman from Felton.

York Township picked up Nolan Boushell, Randy Stewart, Emmett Simpson and Loch Williams from Conrads; Brendan Delridge, Chris Keefer and Roberto Barranca from Jacobus; Jason Aspito from Felton; and Jay Clinger and Terry Godfrey from East Prospect. Township also added Jordan Higgins, Greg Ross, Chris Brandt and Henny Algenis Vargas from outside of the Susquehanna League.

The Central League champion Tigers added Tyler Troxel and Sam Crater from Jefferson; Justin Charles, Mason Yohn and Dalton Miller from Dillsburg; and Steve Pokopec and Mark Burnside from Mount Wolf.

The Manchester Indians added Zach Reed, Jon Kibler, Austin Kramer, Jordan Witmer, Joe Jasinski and Steve Gentile III from Jefferson; Justin Anderson, Brendan Martin, Brandon Purdy and Kevin Kopas from Glen Rock; and out-of-league addition Trent Culver.

Game times, locations, results and the brackets for the tournament can be found at the tournament website: http://tomkerriganmemorial.org.