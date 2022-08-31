York-Adams League football announces Week 1 Players of the Week

The York-Adams League football season is underway, and the York-Adams Football Coaches Association has selected its Week 1 Players of the Week.

Below are the selected skill player and lineman from each division.

DIVISION I:

Skill Player: Nizeah Mummert, WR, Spring Grove

Mummert tallied six receptions for 173 yards and three touchdowns in the Rockets' 46-14 win against Waynesboro. He also had five rushes for 33 yards and a touchdown on the ground. On defense, he had three tackles and one assisted tackle.

Spring Grove's Week 1 victory was the first win of the Will Thompson era. The Rockets visit Kennard-Dale (0-1) on Friday in a battle of teams that went 10-2 last year.

Lineman: Danny Pham, C/DT, Central York

Pham was a force on both sides of the ball for the Panthers in the first game of his senior campaign. Central York defeated Central Dauphin 36-19 on Saturday.

Pham had a tremendous game at center, paving the way for Central York to have 322 yards rushing and 441 total yards of offense against Central Dauphin. On defense, he had a sack and three solo tackles.

The Panthers host Cumberland Valley (1-0) on Friday.

DIVISION II

Skill Player: Jett Moore, QB, New Oxford

Lineman: Micah Smith, OL/DL, New Oxford

It's no surprise the Colonials swept the Division II awards. New Oxford dominated Bermudian Springs in a 41-0 shutout victory.

Moore was 11 of 14 passing for 195 yards with three touchdowns, and he added 27 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries. Smith tallied eight tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in a dominant defensive performance.

The Colonials hit the road to play Gettysburg (1-0) on Friday.

DIVISION III

Skill Player: Seth Lady, RB, Biglerville

Lineman: Luke Showers, DE, Biglerville

Biglerville earned its first win since 2020 last Friday, defeating Pequa Valley 14-0 on the road. It was a massive turnaround from the 2021 season finale, when the Braves defeated the Canners 57-0. These two players were a big reason why.

Lady finished with 11 carries for 40 yards and scored an eight-yard touchdown on his only reception. Showers had six tackles and five tackles for loss on defense for the Canners.

Biglerville plays its home opener on Friday against Susquenita (0-1).