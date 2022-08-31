High school roundup: Delone Catholic wins another Division III golf tournament

Staff Report

The Delone Catholic golf team won its second consecutive York-Adams League Division III golf tournament to start the 2022 season on Wednesday, besting a six-team field at Honey Run Golf Club.

The Squires finished with 329 strokes as a team, five clear of York Catholic for first place. Delone's Evan Glass and York Catholic's Brady Walker tied for medalist honors with 78, and another Squire, Tim Burke, was one shot behind with 79.

Bermudian Springs (396) finished third at the event. Fairfield (438) took fourth, York Tech (445) placed fifth and Hanover (448) was sixth.

GIRLS' SOCCER

West York 4, Red Lion 1: After a scoreless half at West York, the Bulldogs exploded for four second-half goals to capture the non-divisional home victory. Jaelynn Small scored a two goals for the Bulldogs, while teammates Alyssa Murray and Maddie Strayer added one goal apiece.

FIELD HOCKEY

New Oxford 4, Biglerville 2: Kelbie Linebaugh led the host Colonials to the non-divisional victory by scoring one goal and adding two assists. Teammates Ally Mathis, Madison Cohee and Audrey Crabill each scored one goal apiece. For the Canners, Kierney Weigle tallied two assists, while Ava Peterson and Natalie Showaker each scored.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Red Lion 3, South Western 2: At Hanover, the Lions captured two of the three singles matches to help them secure the Division I victory. Alexis Lakatosh and Nicole King each captured a singles victory for the Lions. Teammates Olivia Platt and Riley Warson combined to win the No. 1 doubles match. For the Mustangs, Kayley Skibicki won a singles match, while teammates Bryn Sheridan and Paige Coates combined to win the No. 2 doubles match.

York Catholic 4, Kennard-Dale 1: At Fawn Grove, the Irish received straight-set singles victories from Carina Roberts and Cydney Roberts and a three-set win from Nicole Schellenberg to help them secure the Division II victory. In doubles, teammates Ashlyn Mulligan and Kay Kierkegaard combined to win the No. 1 match in three sets. For the Rams, Jadyn Davidson and Rhylinn Webb won the No. 2 doubles match in straight sets.

Susquehannock 5, Spring Grove 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors received straight-set singles victories from Peyton Joines, Ali Zapach and Georgie Snyder to help them secure the Division I victory. Teammates Anne Jackson and Aneesha Kandala won the No. 1 doubles match, while Emily Goodfellow Katelyn Ketterman won the No. 2 match. Both doubles wins also came in straight-set fashion.

Delone Catholic 5, West York 0: At West York, the Squirettes received straight-set singles victories from Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Brielle Baughman to help them secure the Division II victory. In doubles, teammates Michalina Miller and Emily Flynn combined to win the No. 1 match, while Kali Hilferger and Gabby Erdman teamed to win the No. 2 match.

Manheim Central 5, Central York 2: At Manheim Central, the Panthers received a straight-set singles victory from Rachel Haupt, while teammates Jordan Haupt and Meilynn Poletti captured a doubles match in the non-league matchup.

Bermudian Springs 5, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, the Eagles received straight-set singles victories from Amelia Peters, Amelia Gerringer and Molly Karom to help them secure the Division II victory. In doubles, teammates Leslie Torres and Greta Haley combined to win the No. 1 match, while Ava Leatherman and Ella Somerville won the No. 2 match.