High school roundup: Spring Grove girls' volleyball tops West York in 5 sets

Staff Report

It came down to the fifth and final set, but Spring Grove girls' volleyball outlasted West York for a non-divisional victory in York-Adams League play Tuesday night.

The host Rockets won with set scores of 25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 19-25 and 15-13.

McKenzie Boyer led the defending PIAA Class 3A state champions individually with 17 kills and seven digs. Teammates Mylie Ormond had 10 kills, 11 digs, 14 assists, five blocks and three aces, Anna Watson had 21 assists, nine digs, while Macey Baum 12 digs, five aces, three blocks and four kills. No Bulldogs statistics were available.

OTHER GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL SCORES

Delone Catholic 3, Lititz Christian 0: The Squirettes won the non-league road match in straight sets by scores of 25-23, 25-16, 25-19. Denae Bello led Delone Catholic individually with 17 kills, 18 digs and three aces. Teammate Meredith Keefer had 16 kills and six digs, while Emma Anderson had 17 digs.

Susquehannock 3, Hanover 0: At Hanover, the Warriors won the non-divisional match by the scores of (25-20, 25-23, 25-12). Anna Marie Petricevic led the Warriors individually with 12 kills, four digs and three aces. Teammates Briley Jones had 17 digs, three aces, Emily Wright had six digs, three kills, while Tricia Rawleigh had four kills and four aces. No Hawkettes statistics were available.

Littlestown 3, Shippensburg 0: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts won the non-league match by the scores of (25-18, 25-23, 25-9). Jaylin Smith led the home team individually with 11 kills and three aces. Teammates Makayla Branham had 27 assists, five digs and three aces, while Gracie Plunkert had five kills and four digs.

BOYS' SOCCER

Mechanicsburg 3, Northeastern 0: At Mechanicsburg, the Bobcats trailed 1-0 at the half and were unable to make a comeback as they dropped the non-league match. Evan Sprague made two saves in goal for Northeastern.

Littlestown 0, Millersburg 0 (2OT): After 100 minutes of play at Littlestown, neither team was able to find the back of the net, ending the game in a draw. Thunderbolts goalie Christopher Meakin made nine stops in goal.

FIELD HOCKEY

Littlestown 5, Kennard-Dale 1: At Fawn Grove, Ada Slagle and teammate Kelsey McClintock led the Thunderbolts to the non-divisional victory by scoring two goals apiece. Cassidy Dietz scored the lone goal for the Rams, with Ally Eaton picking up an assist.

Several outdoor events were postponed due to rain.