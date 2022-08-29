High school roundup: York Tech falls short in suspended game

Staff Report

The York Tech football team took the field for its season opener on Friday and held a 20-14 lead over James Buchanan into Monday after the game was suspended due to lightning in the area. But the visiting Spartans couldn't hold off the host Rockets and fell 22-20 on Monday.

Friday's game had been called with 11:54 remaining in the third quarter. York Tech maintained its advantage until the game's final minute, when James Buchanan stunned the Spartans with a go-ahead touchdown.

GOLF

Dallastown wins third straight D-I tournament: At Heritage Hills Golf Resort, the Wildcats (303) took first place in the team competition. Bobby Nicholson (72) led the Wildcats individually with a second-place overall finish. Teammates Reed Krosse (75) and Trevor Englert (77) took third and fifth place, respectively.

Dallas Inch (70) took first place as an individual and helped Central York (327) come in second place by defeating New Oxford, Northeastern, South Western, Spring Grove and Red Lion. Caden Blanchette (77) finished fifth overall and the Bobcats (330) took third place. Ryan Hilyard shot 72 to lead the Mustangs (333) to a fourth-place finish.

New Oxford (360), Spring Grove (372) and Red Lion (382) rounded out the team competition.

York Suburban takes first place in D-II competition: At Regents Glen Country Club, the Trojans (315) took first place in the team competition, defeating Dover, Susquehannock, West York, Eastern York and Kennard-Dale. Andrew Ekstrom (74) led the Trojans individually with a second-place finish. Teammate Athen Sachar (75) took fourth place overall. The Eagles (327) came in second place, led by Trevor Snyder (75) and Lawson Leeper (76) as individuals. West York (363) took third place, while Susquehannock (369) finished fourth, led by first-place individual Ryan Thomas (73). Eastern York (436) took fifth place, while Kennard-Dale (472) placed sixth.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Red Lion 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Lions received straight-set singles victories from Lexi Lakatosh, Laken Kelly and Nicole Kline to help them secure the Division I victory. In doubles, teammates Olivia Platt and Riley Watson combined to win the No. 1 match, while teammates Lauren Keeny and Makayla de Velde captured the No. 2 match both in straight sets.

Dallastown 5, York Suburban 0: At York Suburban, the Wildcats received straight set singles victories from Namya Jindal, Catherine Lasher, and Kylie Sciuto. In doubles, Chloe Isett and Elizabeth Tony won the No. 1 match, while teammates Katie Chronister and Teagan Mortenson won the No. 2 match both coming by way of straight sets.

FIELD HOCKEY

Biglerville 10, West York 0: At West York, Natalie Showaker led the Canners to the non-divisional victory by scoring two goals and adding three assists. Teammate Ava Peterson scored a team a game high three goals.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Middletown 3, Bermudian Springs 0: At Middletown, the Eagles dropped the non-league match the scores of (25-20, 25-21 and 25-14). Ella Means led the Eagles individually with 13 digs and four kills. Teammate Lucy Peters had four kills, while Maddie Wagner had 12 assists.

BOYS' SOCCER

York Suburban 1, Spring Grove 0: At York Suburban, the Trojans captured the early non-divisional home victory in shutout fashion. No game statistics were available.