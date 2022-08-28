Peck takes the victory in Kramer Klash at Lincoln: weekend race results

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

For the third time during the All Stars eastern swing, Justin Peck drove to victory in Saturday’s Kramer Klash at Lincoln Speedway. Peck earned $7,300 for his victory in the 35-lap sprint car feature run in memory of Kramer Williamson, who lost his life in a crash at Lincoln.

The win was extra sweet for Peck’s team since Williamson’s son Kurt is car chief on the Peck machine. Peck started from the pole and was credited with leading every lap, although Lincoln point leader Freddie Rahmer did lead part of one lap late in the race. Rahmer had to settle for second, with Giovanni Scelzi, Danny Dietrich and All Star point leader Tyler Courtney in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Brent Marks, Hunter Schuerenberg, Jeff Halligan, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, and Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr.

Williams Grove: Danny Dietrich won both ends of the Twin 20's features during the All Stars jack Gunn Memorial at Williams Grove Friday. For his efforts, Dietrich earned $8,500.

In the first 20-lap feature, Dietrich led all 20 laps from the front row, with Brent Marks finishing second. Lance Dewease, Justin Peck and Tyler Courtney completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Bill Balog, dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Giovanni Scelzi, Freddie Rahmer and Hanover’s Dylan Norris.

Dietrich drew a 6 for the inversion of the second 20-lap feature. Courtney led the first lap before yielding to Dewease, who led for three laps before Dietrich took over. Although the top three drivers waged a war over the closing laps, Dietrich took home his second victory of the night, with Marks, Dewease and peck making it an identical top four finishers. Completing the top 10 were Balog, Macri, York’s Chase Dietz, Scelzi, Zeb Wise, and Norris.

Bridgeport, New Jersey: Justin Peck drove to the victory at Bridgeport, New Jersey, in Thursday’s All Star event. Peck’s win came over Tyler Courtney, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Hunter Schuerenberg, Lance Dewease, Giovanni Scelzi, Chris Windom, Kyle Reinhardt, Bill Balog and Ryan Smith.

Bloomsburg: The All Star swing started Wednesday at Bloomsburg, with Peck the winner over Courtney, Macri, Danny Dietrich, Reinhardt, Scelzi, Zeb Wise, Cap Henry, Balog and Mark Smith.

Tony Jackson won the feature for the wingless super sportsman racers at Bloomsburg. Eric Jennings, Trent Yoder, Brett Perigo and Stgeve Wilbur followed.

Selinsgrove: Blane Heimbach raced to the $5,000 victory at Selinsgrove in Saturday’s Jack Gunn Memorial for the 410 sprints. Heimbach’s second Selinsgrove win of the season came over Mark Smith, with Devon Borden, Lucas Wolfe, and Steve Buckwalter in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jason Shultz, Briggs Danner, Michael Walter II, Dallas Schott and Jake Karklin.

Lewisberry’s Logan Spoahr won the PASS 305 sprint car feature over Doug Dodson, Garrett Bard, Tyler Snook and Zach Rhodes.

Andrew Yoder was the limited late model winner over Devin Hart, JR Toner, Daulton Bigler and Shaun Lawton.

Lucas Oil Late Models Port Royal: The Lucas Oil late model series visited Port Royal over the weekend. In Friday’s Twin 25's program Brandon Sheppard and Jonathan Davenport scored wins.

Sheppard’s win came over Earl Pearson Jr, Jimmy Owens, Mike Marlar and Michael Norris.

The second race found Davenport the winner over Chris Ferguson, Gregg Satterlee, Kyle Strickler and O’Neal.

Saturday’s main event found Pearson the big $50,000 winner over Ricky Thornton Jr, Satterlee, Davenport and Dexter Wilson.

The IMCA Modiifed features went to Ethan Dodson on Friday and Michael Altobelli on Saturday.

BAPS: Kenny Edkin scored his third BAPS Motor Speedway super sportsman win of the season Saturday. Edkin led the last five laps of the 25-lap feature to best Russ Mitten, Matt Ondek, Mike Enders and Brogue’s Tyler Wolford for the win. Rounding out the top 10 were Eric Walker, Jay Fannasy, Fawn Grove’s Paul Miller, Daniel John and George Riden III.

The wingless super sportsman also competed, with Cliff Brian Jr. besting his uncle Billy Brian Jr. for the win. Sam leonard Jr, Trent Yoder and Kevin Gutshall completed the top five.

York Haven’s Jake Moser won the limited late model feature with a last lap pass of Zach Kauffman. Dover’s Charles Potts finished third, with Travis Mease and the winner’s brother Kyle Moser completing the top five.

Sam Rial, of York, won the extreme stock car feature over Felton’s Bob Scott Jr., with Hunter Fulton, Doug Hoffman and Etters’ Brian Rehbein in the top five.

Hagerstown: Kyle Lear won Saturday’s late model sportsman feature at Hagerstown over Shaun Shoemaker, Dale Murphy, Barry Miller and Taylor Farling.

Michael Grady was the pure stock winner and Nick Fogle won the hobby stock feature.

World of Outlaws: Friday’s World of Outlaws sprint car feature at River Cities, North Dakota, went to Brad Sweet over David Gravel, Carson Macedo, Donny Schatz and Sheldon Haudenschild. Brock Zearfoss was eighth, Hanover’s Jacob Allen 10th and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart 22nd.

Saturday at West Fargo, North Dakota, Macedo was the winner over Ryan Timms, Sweet, Gravel and Robbie Price. Schuchart was seventh, Allen 10th and Zearfoss 12th

Western Pennsylvania: In Western Pennsylvania, Lernerville was rained out Friday while Saturday’s show at Latrobe found local racer Jordan Givler getting his first ever 410 sprint car win over Dan Shetler.

At Pittsburgh PA Motor Speedway, Dan Kuriger was the sprint car winner.