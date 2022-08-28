Manchester, York Township come out on top in league playoffs

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

For The York Dispatch

With just under a week before the Tom Kerrigan Memorial Tournament commences, the local participants in this season’s draw have finally been determined.

Those teams already included Central League and York County champion Stoverstown as well as Susquehanna League champion Windsor.

This weekend both Manchester (Central League playoff) and York Township (Susquehanna League playoff) cashed their tickets to the big dance with victories in their respective league playoffs.

Here’s a rundown of the action:

Manchester 4, Jefferson 0: After the Titans pulled out Game 2 to force a winner-take-all Game 3 Saturday, the Indians turned to one of the most dominating pitchers in the CL this season to close out Jefferson.

Jordan Nichols shut down the Titans, limiting the visitors to just four hits while fanning 11 over seven scoreless innings to earn the victory.

Nichols has come up big time after time for the Indians this season. The right-hander is 7-1 with a 1.29 ERA over 65 innings pitched this year. He’s surrendered just 37 hits while fanning 105.

Manchester gave their ace all the run support he would need in the bottom of the second inning. After Joe Capobianco singled to begin the frame, Adam Kipp drove a double to right that plated Capobianco with the game’s first run.

After a walk, Will Kitts drove in Kipp with a single to center to make it 2-0.

The closest the Titans threatened to break up Nichols’ gem came in the sixth. Back-to-back one-out singles by Joe Jasinski and Sam Crater preceded a double steal that moved both runners in to scoring position.

Nichols, however, fanned Tyler Troxel before retiring Jordan Witmer on a comebacker to escape unscathed.

Capobianco, Kipp and Kitts all collected two hits and one RBI apiece off Jefferson starter Jon Kibler, who struck out three in the setback.

After winning the best-of-three series, the Indians now join the Tigers in the Kerrigan Tournament, which begins Saturday.

York Township 10, Windsor 1: Township jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead against the Cardinals and never looked back Sunday en route to clinching the best-of-five SL series, 3-1.

A leadoff triple by Dennis Porter Jr. set the stage early for YT. Tyler Page singled in Porter before a double off the bat of Stephen Miele put runners on second and third.

Page scored the second run a batter later when Dave Miele’s grounder to short was booted. The third run scored when Robert Leon grounded into a double-play.

Those runs were more than enough for Brenden Petersen, who scattered a walk and six hits over seven innings. The lone run to score off Petersen came in the fifth as a result of an error.

Porter finished with three hits and two RBIs in the victory while Stephen Miele and Andrew Freeburger both collected two hits.

Zach Gettys and Tyler Stabley both registered two hits each for the Cardinals, with Stabley driving in the lone Windsor run.

Unlike Manchester, which was forced to win the CL playoff for a Kerrigan berth, Township had already secured their berth by virtue of making the finals against the regular season champs.