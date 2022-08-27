Goff, Stills run over Rams as Central York Panthers take first win

Before the season started Central York Head Coach Gerry Youchik called running back Juelz Goff a home run threat every time he touches the ball.

With 3:36 left in the fourth quarter of the Panther's first game of the 2022 season, Goff showed why. He ran a 35-yard handoff to the right side down the sideline for a game-sealing touchdown to beat Central Dauphin Rams in the team's home opener Saturday.

The final score was 36-19 and until the Rams scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter the game didn’t even seem that close.

More:Central York lost some top talent but has plenty returning: 2022 football preview

More:York-Adams weekend sports scoreboard, including Friday night football: Live updates

“Juelz is just a special player,” Youchik said after the statement win.

Goff rushed for 163 yards on 26 carries and led the team with three scores.

“I really want to thank my offensive line,” he said. “I just went out there and took what I could. I see it and I go.”

Quarterback Nasir Stills alleviated any concerns Central York fans might have had coming in about the quarterback position.

No throw showed off his arm talent better than a 56-yard strike to wide receiver Parker Hines in the middle of second the quarter. The throw gave the panthers an early 15-6 lead. At no point did they trail.

Then later he ran for 40 yards in the third quarter for another touchdown to keep the Panthers ahead. He was effective both throwing and running the ball, helping to keep the defense honest.

He carried the ball for more than 100 yards as the Panthers ran for nearly 300 on the day.

“I was really impressed by our quarterback today. Running and throwing the football. Managing the game and clock. He showed a great deal of composure,” said Youchik.

The home team also dominated defensively and kept the Rams struggling to get points. Niger Dewitt, their leading tackler from a season ago, was a standout on that side of the ball. The team held Central Dauphin to just six points in the first three quarters.

The Rams had a 5-3 record with two games canceled in 2021 and sat in 9th place in the District lll 6A standings, one spot removed from a playoff birth. It was the first time the Rams missed the postseason since 2003. The Rams graduated starting quarterback Max Mosey, who is now playing for Division I FCS Holy Cross. Their offense looks to be a work in progress as they figure out who will be the key contributors this season.

Dauphin got solid performances on defense but we’re outmatched for most of the game. Their quarterback Keyron Plummer played well completing passes of 36 yards in the first quarter and scoring a rushing touchdown in the fourth but the rest of the team was stifled.

“A lot of people were doubting us without Beau (Pribula) but today we showed a lot. We started slow but once we got going it was up from there,” said Goff. Pribula, a standout quarterback for Central York, now plays for Penn State.

Central York’s next game will be Cumberland Valley Friday at home.