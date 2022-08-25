Jefferson, Manchester headed to game 3 to decide playoff title

Staff report

Jefferson evened its Central League Championship Series with Manchester at a game apiece on Thursday, and the teams are headed to a deciding game 3 on Saturday.

Joe Jasinski led the Titans to the 7-4 home-field victory with two hits, including a double; he also collected two RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Jordan Witmer went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Emilio Bucci went 1 for 3 with double and one run scored, and Sam Crater scored two runs.

Titans starting pitcher Zach Reed threw five innings, striking out seven and walking two, while allowing six hits and one earned run to pick up the win.

For Manchester, Adam Kipp went 2 for 4 with a double and one run scored, while Owen Kitts went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Teammate Jonah Latshaw went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, and Logan Allison went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Michael Houseal threw a complete game for the Indians. He struck out two and walked three, while allowing six hits and three earned runs to take the loss.

The teams meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Manchester for the finale of the best-of-three series.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

York Township 10, Windsor 5: At York Township, Robert Leon helped the home team's cause Thursday in game 2 of the Susquehanna League Championship Series. Leon went 3 for 4 at the plate and collected two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Brady Lefever went 3 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored, while Andrew Freeburger went 2 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored. Also contributing were Max Naill, who went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Stephen Miele and Jake Reichard, who picked up two RBIs apiece. For the Cardinals, Shawn Wilson went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI, while Jason Krieger went 2 for 2 with one RBI, and Kyle Daugherty went 1 for 3 with one run scored. With the win, York Township evened the best-of-five series at 1-1. Game 3 now goes back to Windsor on Saturday with a first pitch time of 1:30 p.m.