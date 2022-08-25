High school roundup: Dallastown captures Division I team golf event

Staff report

Dallastown claimed first place in the Division I golf event held Wednesday at South Hills Golf Course in Hanover. The Wildcats scored a 308 in the team event, defeating Central York, Northeastern, New Oxford, Red Lion, Spring Grove and South Western.

Individually for the Wildcats, Lane Krosse and teammate Bobby Nicholson each shot a 75.

Central York (324) came in second in the event. Noah Shultz led the Panthers individually with a 72, while teammate Dallas Inch shot a 74.

Northeastern (330) came in third. Caden Blanchette led the Bobcats individually with a 73.

South Western (345) came in fourth place, while New Oxford (386) placed fifth, Spring Grove (397) claimed sixth and Red Lion (397) came in seventh.

GIRLS' TENNIS

York Catholic 5, York Country Day 0: At Penn State York, the Irish received straight set singles victories from Carina Roberts, Cydney Roberts and Nicole Schellenberg to help them secure the nonleague victory. In doubles for the Irish, Ashlyn Mulligan and Kat Kierkegaard won the No. 1 match, while teammates Ana Cartwright and Quinn Bubb won the No. 2 match. Both teams won in straight sets.

South Western 3, Kennard-Dale 2: At Hanover, the Mustangs secured a nondivisional victory in doubles with Lilly Smith and Ahsiana Basit capturing the No. 1 match, while teammates Bryn Sheridan and Kloey Batchellor won the No. 2 match. In singles, for the Mustangs Kayley Skibicki won a singles match. For the Rams, Mackenzie Warner won the No. 1 singles match, while teammate Leeah Jean Jacobs won the No. 3 singles match.