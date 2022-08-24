High school roundup: Delone scores girls' tennis, team golf victories

Staff report

Delone Catholic pulled out a 3-2 girls' tennis victory Wednesday against host South Western.

The Squirettes received straight set singles victories from Olivia Roth, Ella Know and Brielle Baughman to help them secure the nondivisional victory.

For the Mustangs, Lilly Smith and Ahsiana Basit won the No. 1 doubles match, while teammates Bryn Sheridan and Kloey Batchellor won the No. 2 match.

GOLF

Burke leads Squires to first place finish: At South Hills, Tim Burke shot 74, an overall best on the day, to lead the Squires (340) to team victories over York Catholic, Fairfield, Hanover, Bermudian Springs and York Tech in Tuesday's Division III match. The Irish (349) took second place. Brady Walker (81) lead the Irish individually with an 81, followed by teammates Elliot Evans (86) and Olivia Kury (87). Bermudian Springs (389) took third place and was led by Mason Diaz (79). Fairfield (396) took fourth place, while Hanover (463) was fifth and York Tech (518) sixth.