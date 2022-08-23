Victim wrestled knife away from mass stabbing suspect: Police
SPORTS

Phillies' Bryce Harper to begin rehab assignment Tuesday

The Associated Press
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates after scoring the game-winning run on a two-run triple by J.T. Realmuto during the 10th inning of an interleague baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. On Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, Harper earned the National League MVP honor for the second time. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

The NL MVP hasn’t played since breaking his left thumb on June 25. Lehigh Valley is hosting Gwinnett for a six-game series, and Harper is expected to play there through Saturday, take Sunday off and possibly return to the Philadelphia lineup on Monday when the Phillies begin a series at Arizona.

The Phillies are 28-20 without Harper. He is batting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 64 games.

