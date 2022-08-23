Central and Susquehanna leagues begin their playoff finals, see who's ahead

Staff report

The Central and Susquehanna leagues began their playoff finals series on Tuesday.

In the Susquehanna League, a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth was the deciding play, while in the Central game, one player batted in three RBIs for the victory.

Here's how they played out:

Susquehanna League

Windsor 4, York Township 2 (9 Innings): At Windsor, Zach Gettys's two-run walk off homer in the bottom the ninth sealed the Game 1 Susquehanna League Championship Series victory for the Cardinals. For the game, Gettys went 2 for 3 at the plate, including two homers, three RBIs and two runs scored, while also throwing 2⅔ of shutout relief on the mound, while striking out three, walking one and allowing two hits. Teammate Shawn Wilson went 2 for 4 at the plate, including a solo homer; Brandon White went 2 for 4 with one run scored; and starting pitcher Sean Gladfelter threw 5⅓, while striking out five, walking three and allowing two earned runs to take a no-decision. For York Township, Tyler Page went 3 for 4 at the plate with one RBI, one run scored; Stephen Miele went 2 for 5 at the plate; Dave Miele went 2 for 4 at the plate, including a double, one RBI; and starting pitcher Zach Ness threw seven innings on the mound, striking out three, walking three, allowing six hits and two earned runs to receive a no-decision. With the win, Windsor takes the first game in the best-of-five series, with Game 2 going back to York Township on Thursday with a 5:45 p.m. first pitch start.

Central League

Manchester 5, Jefferson 2: At Manchester, Kody Reeser led the Indians to the Game 1 Central League Championship Series victory by throwing a complete game on the mound, striking out 11, walking six, allowing six and two earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Logan Allison went 2 for 3 at the plate, including a triple, three RBIs, one run scored; Robbie Elzinga went 3 for 4 with two runs scored; Joe Capobianco went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs; Jonah Latshaw went 2 for 3 with one run scored; and Adam Kipp went 2 for 3 at the plate. For the Titans, Ross Drawbaugh went 1 for 3 at the plate, including a triple, one RBI and one run scored; and teammates Aaron Becker went 1 for 2 and Derek Sheckard went 1 for 3 with one run scored. With the win, Manchester takes the first game in the best-of-three series, with Game 2, going back to Jefferson on Thursday with a 5:45 p.m. first pitch start.

