Racing fans have lots of choices around the region this weekend

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Local auto racing fans will have to make some decisions this weekend as to what they want to see on the local speedways.

In addition to regular shows at some tracks, the touring All Star sprint cars make a five-race swing through the East this weekend. Add in a two-day visit by the touring Lucas Oil late model series and the weekend activities at the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds, and it all adds up to a very busy weekend for race fans.

The All Star Circuit of Champions 410 sprint cars start a busy week of local racing on Wednesday evening. They will make their second visit of the season to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. Earlier this year Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri won in the first ever visit to Bloomsburg by the All Stars. This race will offer $6,000 to the winner. The wingless super sportsman racers will also participate in this show.

On Thursday, the All Stars move east to Bridgeport, New Jersey, for their first visit of the season there. The Bridgeport show offers $10,000 to the winner. The local 410 sprints visited Bridgeport this season with Macri the winner, and the World of Outlaws were there, with Sheldon Haudenschild the victor. The 602 modifieds are also on the agenda.

More:Fawn Grove driver gets second win at Lincoln: Dirt track racing results

More:Spring Grove adapting to plenty of changes: 2022 football preview

More:Red Lion ready to put losing season behind them: 2022 football preview

More:Teams set in finals for Susquehanna, Central league playoffs after Sunday games

Friday, it’s on to Williams Grove for the Jack Gunn Memorial Race. Run in honor of the former speedway promoter, this is a unique race for the All Stars as it will be run in a Twin 20s format with two 20-lap features. Each race pays the winner $4,000. Brent Marks won in an earlier visit by the All Stars to Williams Grove this year. The vintage race cars from the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing will venture to the Grove from their convention at the Latiore Valley Fairgrounds for some track time Friday evening.

Saturday, the All Stars move on to Lincoln for the Kramer Klash. Run in honor of late racing star Kramer Williamson, this event pays $7,300 to the winner in honor of Williamson, car No. 73. This race marks the first time the All Stars have visited Lincoln this year and will serve as a tune up for the All Star-sanctioned Dirt Classic in mid-September. The EMMR vintage racers will also be a part of Lincoln’s show.

The All Star swing through the area ends on Sunday evening at the Bedford Fairgrounds for the Junior Ritchey Classic. An earlier Bedford race this season was canceled because of a tire shortage, so this race will mark the only 410 sprint show at Bedford this season. The race pays $6,000 to the winner. The 602 modifieds are also a part of this program.

While the All Stars are in the area, the 410 sprints also have one other option this weekend. On Saturday, Selinsgrove offers the Jack Gunn Memorial Race for the 410 sprints. This one offers up $5,000 to the winner. The limited late models and PASS 305 sprints are also on the racing slate at Selinsgrove.

For late model fans, the Lucas Oil Series of super late models will be at Port Royal for the Rumble on the River. This is a two-day show, with preliminary action on Friday and the big event on Saturday.

Friday’s program offers Twin 25's for the late models with $5000 to each winner. Saturday’s big event pays $50,000 to win. The Mid Atlantic Modifieds join the action both nights.

BAPS Motor Speedway will be racing on Saturday with both the winged super sportsman and the wingless super sportsman in competition. Also on the BAPS program are the limited late models and the extreme stocks.

The limited late models are a part of Path Valley’s Saturday program, which also includes micro sprints.

Hagerstown has the late model sportsman, pure stock and hobby stock cars on hand Saturday for their final point race of the season.

If none of this interests you, there is also winged 410 sprint car racing on the asphalt at Jennerstown on Saturday for a change of pace.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

WGOT Convention: While all of this racing action is taking place in the local area over the weekend, the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing will also be presenting its annual Williams Grove Old Timers Convention. This year’s event marks the 48th annual convention.

The Williams Grove Old Timers began at Williams Grove Speedway under the direction of late promoter Jack Gunn during the 1970s. Gunn realized the importance of history in local auto racing and wanted to give fans a look at the past. With many vintage race cars being restored in that time frame, he came up with the idea of displaying the cars and giving them time on the race track. He also invited many past racers to participate.

It was an idea that caught on quickly and brought fans racers and cars from all corners of the country to participate. With Gunn’s passing in 1980, the group that is now the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing took over the affair and expanded into the purchase of the defunct Latimore Valley Fairgrounds. Over the years, the fairgrounds has been restored and the oval track has been used for track time for the vintage race cars. A modern museum was erected on a hill overlooking the fairgrounds. Many events are held, but the convention is what started the whole thing.

This year, there are many events over the weekend, with track time for the vintage cars on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Of course, as mentioned earlier, the cars will also venture to Williams Grove on Friday evening and Lincoln Saturday evening.

This year’s Convention is in memory of Stan Lobitz, with Grand Marshall Ken Breen Sr.