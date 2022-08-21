Teams set in finals for Susquehanna, Central league playoffs after Sunday games

Staff report

The teams are set for the Susquehanna and Central league finals after three high-scoring games on Sunday.

Here's the roundup:

Windsor 9, Hallam 1: At Windsor, Shawn Wilson led the Cardinals to the deciding Game Three semifinal victory by going 2 for 4 at the plate, including a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Brandon White went 3 for 4 at the plate with three runs scored; Brandon Ritchie went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, one run scored; Matt Robinson went 2 for 3 with one RBI; Tyler Stabley connected for a solo homer; Kieran Kearns went 1 for 3 with two RBIs; Kyle Daugherty scored two runs; and Jason Krieger started the game on the mound and threw for six innings, striking out six, walking five, allowing four hits and one earned run to pick up the win. For the Express, Ethan Shimmel went 1 for 3 at the plate, including a double, one RBI; and teammate Owen Shimmel went 1 for 2 at the plate. With the win, Windsor now moves on to the league Championship Series and will play York Township in a best-of-5 series.

York Township 12, East Prospect 8: At York Township, the home team plated six runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 6-6 tie and went on to capture the deciding Game Three semifinal victory. Individually for York Township, Robert Leon went 3 for 3 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBIs; Dennis Porter Jr. went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, one RBI; Stephen Miele went 2 for 3 at the plate, including a double, two RBIs, two runs scored; Jake Reichard went 2 for 3 with two runs scored; Max Naill went 2 for 4, including a double, one RBI; Brady Lefever went 2 for 4 with two RBIs; and Jeffrey Deveney went 1 for 2 at the plate with two runs scored, one RBI. For the Pistons, Austin Denlinger went 3 for 4 at the plate, including a double, two runs scored; Dalton Renn went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, one run scored; Mark Schauren 2 for 4 at the plate, including a double, one RBI, one run scored; and Ryky Smith went 1 for 2 at the plate, including a double and two runs scored. With the win, York Township now moves on to the league Championship Series and will play Windsor in a best-of-5 series.

Jefferson 5, Stoverstown 4: At Jefferson, Tyler Troxel's two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh scored Ross Drawbaugh and Derek Sheckard to give the Titans a walk-off game two semifinal victory. Drawbaugh went 1 for 2 at the plate with one run scored, Sheckard went 1 for 3 with one run scored; and teammates Emidio Bucci went 2 for 3 at the plate, including two doubles, one run scored; Andrew Kramer went 1 for 3 with one run scored; relief pitcher Sam Crater threw two shutout innings while striking out two, walking none and allowing two hits to pick up the win and Jon Kibler started the game on the mound, throwing five innings and striking out six, walking two and allowing one earned run to take a no-decison. For the Tigers, Austin Rickrode went 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs; Joe Yourgal went 2 for 3 with one run scored; and Zach Nadolny went 2 for 4 the plate. With the win, Jefferson now moves on to the league Championship Series and will play Manchester in a best-of-3 series.

