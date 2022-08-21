Manchester wins thriller to move to Central League finals: local baseball roundup

Ryan Vandersloot

Just when it looked like Mount Wolf was about to extend its best-of-three Central League semifinal series with backyard rival Manchester to a rubber game Saturday morning, the Indians quashed those dreams in fantastic fashion.

After the Wolves broke a 5-5 deadlock by scoring the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning, the Indians were down to their final out in the bottom of the frame.

Austin Allison drove in Justin Lichtenwalner with a two-out single to left to even the score. After a walk to Joe Capobianco, Robbie Elzinga singled in Allison for a thrilling 7-6 walk-off victory.

With Thursday’s 6-2 triumph, the Indians advanced to the finals where they will meet the winner of the other semifinal series between Jefferson and Stoverstown.

Saturday’s contest was a back-and-forth affair with the Wolves taking a 2-0 lead in the second on back-to-back doubles from Grant Hoover and Brinden Floyd.

Elzinga drove in Allison with the Indians first run in the bottom of the second to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Mount Wolf got that run back in the top of the third on a RBI groundout by Nick Sprenkle.

Lichtenwalner had a chance to even things up in the bottom of the third. With the bases loaded, the Manchester slugger instead settled for a sac fly to center that brought the Indians back within a run at 3-2.

After the Wolves were shut down in the fourth by Jordan Nichols (six innings, eight hits, five walks, seven strikeouts), Matt Jordan put the home team ahead with a two-run double that scored Capobianco and Elizinga.

Austin Allison (2-for-4, two runs, two RBIs) added an insurance run with a RBI double in the fifth to make it 5-3.

The Wolves evened it up in the sixth on a single by Hoover and a bases-loaded walk that brought in the tying run.

After a 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth, the Wolves went ahead when Hoover drove in Kyle Musser with a groundout to first to make it 6-5.

Mount Wolf starter Joe Harris (nine hits, seven runs, three walks, three strikeouts) sandwiched a walk to Logan Allison around a pop out and a ground out to second to get within an out of forcing a pivotal Game 3. Austin Allison, however, swatted a 3-2 pitch to left to even it up before Elizinga matched his teammate with some walk-off magic.

Jefferson 5, Stoverstown 4: At Stoverstown, the top-seeded Tigers couldn’t hold a late lead in a Game 1 loss to the Titans. Andrew Kramer ripped a two-run, two-out single to right in the top of the sixth that plated Derek Sheckard and Brevin Neveker to even the score at 4-4. After an error and a sacrifice bunt, Jefferson took the lead in the seventh on a fielding error. That was enough for Titans starter Zach Reed, who sat the Tigers down 1-2-3 in the seventh to earn the victory. Reed fanned 11 while allowing four runs (two earned) in seventh innings. Zach Nadolny drove in two run with a home run for the Tigers, who will look to extend the series to a Game 3 with a victory Sunday.

Susquehanna League playoffs

East Prospect 5, York Township 4: At East Prospect, the Pistons extended their series with Township to a Game 3 with a seventh-inning walk-off victory. Leading 3-1 heading into the top of the seventh, EP’s advantage quickly dissipated. Singles by Max Naill and Jeff Deveney proceeded a three-run home run off the bat of Brady Lefever putting YT up by a 4-3 margin. After dropping Game 1, the Pistons’ season was on the line. Veteran Mark Schauren ripped a one-out double to center that advanced teammate Dalton Renn to third before Dylan Stoops smoked a walk-off two-run single to send the Pistons to victory.

Windsor 20, Hallam 7: At Hallam, the Susquehanna League champs clobbered the Express early by scoring eight times in the first inning to even the best-of-three series up at 1-1. Connor Dewees had a big day at the plate for the Cardinals. Dewees drove in eight runs on four hits, two of which were home runs. Jason Kreiger drove in three runs, while Zach Gettys and Shawn Wilson also clubbed home runs for Windsor. The Express finished with 15 hits for the day, including a 3-for-5 contest from Nathaniel Brown, who drove in two runs in the setback.