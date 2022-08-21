Fawn Grove driver gets second win at Lincoln: Dirt track racing results

Bryan Householder

Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell raced to his second Lincoln Speedway 410 sprint car win of the season on Saturday. Campbell’s win in the 30-lap Barry Skelly Memorial Race was worth $5,000.

Campbell started eighth in the sprint car race and worked his way past early leader Brie Hershey, of Dillsburg, on the 21st lap. Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody raced home in second, with York’s Brett Stickler getting third in only his third 410 sprint car start. Hanover’s Dylan Norris came from 13th for fourth, while point leader Freddie Rahmer finished fifth after an eventful race. Rahmer started 21st and went to the rear of the field after a four-car tangle on the 11th lap. Rounding out the top 10 were Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter, Aaron Bollinger, who started 23rd, Hanover’s Tim Wagaman, Brandon Rahmer, who was involved in the same 11th lap incident as his brother, and Jim Siegel, who started 20th.

Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith claimed his third Lincoln 358 sprint car win of the season in the 25-lap “Summer Series” event. Glatfelter started third and took the lead from polesitter Matt Findley on the fourth lap. Smith also won Friday at Path Valley to bring his season win total to five. Point leader Steve Owings finished second, with Findley third. David Holbrook and Cody Fletcher completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh, York’s Travis Scott, Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub, Wellsville’s Chris Frank and Frankie Herr.

Shawn Jackson won the 20 lap ARD Midget feature over York’s Michael Markey, with Shannon Mausteller, Zach Curtis and JR Booth in the top five.

Port Royal: Logan Wagner got one step closer to a record five consecutive Port Royal 410 sprint car titles with his $5,000 win on Saturday. Wagner’s win was his fifth of the season at the Port.

Dylan Cisney chased Wagner to the line, with Blane Heimbach, Mike Wagner and Devon Borden in the top five. Completing the top 10 were A J Flick, Trenton Sheaffer, Dan Shetler, who won Lernerville on Friday, Tyler Bear and Derek Locke.

Alex Bright raced to the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint car victory over Steve Drevicki. Mark Smith, Briggs Danner and Kenny Miller III completed the top five.

Steve Kenewell won the PASS 305 sprint car feature over Mike Melair, Garrett Bard, Hanover’s Dave Wickham and Kruz Kepner.

Williams Grove: Steve Buckwalter claimed his first win of the season in the 25-lap Billy Kimmell Memorial race for the 410 sprint cars at Williams Grove on Friday. Buckwalter started from the front row and led all 25 laps.

Devon Borden chased Buckwalter to the line, with Lance Dewease coming from the 18th starting spot to pass 17th starter Freddie Rahmer at the end for third. Rahmer and York’s Chase Dietz completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Leiwsberry’s Kyle Moody, Dover’s Alan Krimes, T J Stutts, Jordan Givler and Brent Shearer.

Shane Clanton claimed the $10,000 World of Outlaws late model win. Clanton started from the pole position and led all 40 laps for the victory Max Blair made a late challenge but had to settle for second ahead of Ryan Gustin. Tanner English and York’s Rick Eckert completed the top five. Newberrytown’s Jason Covert was 10th.

BAPS: Tony Jackson raced to victory in the 25-lap super sportsman feature at BAPS Morot Speedway on Saturday. Jackson’s win came over Kenny Edkin, with Mike Enders, Matt Ondek and Russ Mitten in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, John Edkin, Eric Walker, Daniel John and Chris Meleason.

Dover’s Coleby Frye won the Carl Billet Memorial race for the limited late models, with D J Myers, Niklas Stoudt, Travis Mease and Shawn Shoemaker in the top five.

Kody Sites was the street stock winner over Ryan Smith, Jim Palm, Ryan Bloom and Hanover’s Aaron Beard.

York’s Patrick McClane bested York’s Sam Raiul for the extreme stock win. Brian Walls, Felton’s Bob Scott Jr. and Hunter Fulton completed the top five.

Bloomsburg: Briggs Danner raced to the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint car win at Bloomsburg on Thursday evening. Danner’s win came over Alex Bright, Joey Amantea, Mark Smith and Steve Drevicki,

Etters’ Austin Reed won the PASS 305 sprint car feature over Timmy Bitner, Matt Tebbs, Scott Frack and Ken Duke Jr.

Kevin Woody was the ARDC Midget winner.

Clinton County: Alex Bright was the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint car winner at Clinton Conty on Friday evening. Bright’s win came over Steve Drevicki, Briggs Danner, Tyler Cochran and Joey Amantea.

Path Valley: Friday at Path Valley, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith won the 358 sprint car feature for his second there this season. Nash Ely finished second followed by Stewartstown’s Steven Kisamore, Cody Fletcher and Kyle Ganoe in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Steve Wilbur, Wyatt Hinkle, York’s Travis Scott, Wellsville’s Chris Frank and York’s Kyle Rohrbaugh.

Luke Lenker won the wingless super sportsman feature over Matt Cisney, Trtent Yoder, Jason Failor and Brad Cowan.

On Saturday, Steve Wilbur was the wingless super sportsman winner over Billy Brian Jr, Cisney, Brian Nace and Lenker.

Hagerstown: Kyle Lear was Saturday's late model sportsman winner at Hagerstown. Andrew Yoder, Davis Williams, Robbie Black and Sean Merkel followed.

MASS 305 sprint York Haven’s Dave Grube won Saturday’s MASS 305 sprint car feature at Bridgeport, New Jersey. John Brennfleck, Dave Brown, Tim Ilg and Buddy Schweibeinz completed the top five.

World of Outlaws: The three-day World of Outlaws Jackson Nationals in Jackson, Minnesota, boiled down to two events in one day. After rainouts on Thursday and Friday, the show was condensed into two shows on Saturday.

In the afternoon event, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart raced to victory over Carson Macedo, with Hanover’s Jacob Allen third, followed by Donny Schatz and Sheldon Haudenschild. Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri was ninth.

In the main event that evening. Macedo picked up the win over Allen, with David Gravel, James McFadden and Spencer Bayston in the top five. Macri was again ninth, Schuchart 11th and Brock Zearfoss 14th.

All Stars: The All Star sprints had a three-race weekend planned in New York state, but Sunday’s show at Weedsport was rained out.

On Friday, at the Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, local racers Brent Marks and Danny Dietrich battled for the lead, with Marks taking the victory over Dietrich, Cory Elison, Tyler Courtney and Hunter Schuerenberg. Lucas Wolfe was sixth, Kyle Reinhardt 10th, Ryan Smith 16th, York’s Bradley Howard 17th and Mark Coldren 23rd.

Saturday, Justin Peck raced to the victory at Utica Rome. Courtney, Marks, Chris Windom and Elison completed the top five. Dietrich was sixth, Reinhardt ninth, Ryan Smith 14th and Wolfe 16th.