Jefferson moves into semifinal slot: Thursday league baseball coverage

Staff report

Adult baseball teams are in their playoff runs this week, with one final team moving up to a semifinal slot Thursday night and three others taking the leads in their best-of-three series.

Here's how Thursday night's games played out in the Susquehanna and Central leagues.:

York Township 2, East Prospect 1: At York Township, Tyler Page led the home team to the victory by throwing a complete game on the mound, while striking out two, walking one and allowing six hits and one earned run to pick up the win. Page also connected at the plate, going 1 for 3 with one RBI. Teammate Dennis Porter Jr. went 3 for 3 at the plate with one run scored; Micah Striebig went 2 for 3 at the plate with one run scored; and Dave Miele went 1 for 3 with one RBI. For the Pistons, Austin Denlinger went 2 for 3 at the plate, including a double; Dalton Renn went 1 for 3 with one run scored; Josh Kreider went 1-3 with one RBI; and Zach Sacoman threw a complete game on the mound, striking out none, walking one and allowing two earned runs to take the loss. With the win, York Township takes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series semifinal, with game two shifting back to East Prospect on Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. first pitch.

More:Little League World Series is back with 4 more teams

More:Hallam punches ticket to Susquehanna League playoff semifinals

Hallam 7, Windsor 4: At Windsor, Aaron Fox led the Express to the road victory by throwing four shutout innings of relief on the mound, striking out four, walking two and allowing no hits to pick up the win. Teammate Ethan Shimmel went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs, one run scored; Alex Tucci went 1 for 3 with three RBIs, Brody Hinkle went 1 for 3 at the plate, including a double, three RBIs; Evan Rischell went 1 for 3 with one RBI, one run scored; Dan Wecker went 1 for 3, including a double, one RBI; and Nathaniel Brown went 1 for 3 with one run scored. For the Cardinals, Tyler Stabley went 2 for 3 at the plate, including a double, one RBI, one run scored; Ryan Stabley went 1 for 2 with one run scored; Kyle Daugherty went 1 for 3 with one run scored; and Cole Daugherty collected two RBIs. With the win, Hallam takes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series semifinal, with game two shifting back to Hallam on Saturday with a 10:30 a.m. first pitch.

Jefferson 2, Mechanicsburg 0: At Jefferson, Sam Crater led the Titans to the home victory by throwing a complete game shutout on the mound, striking out eight, walking two and allowing three hits to pick up the win. Crater also connected at the plate by going 1 for 3 with one RBI. Teammate AJ Baadte went 1 for 1 at the plate, hitting a double; Brodey Neveker went 1 for 2 with one run scored; Ross Drawbaugh went 1 for 2 at the plate; Andrew Kramer went 1 for 2 at the plate with one RBI; and Brevin Neveker went 1 for 3 with one run scored. For the Cardinals, Braden Kolmansberger went 2 for 3 at the plate, including a double, while teammate Reese Young threw a complete game on the mound, striking out one, walking two and allowing seven hits and two earned runs to take the loss. With the win, Jefferson wins the best-of-three series 2-1 and now moves on to the semifinals. The Titans will face Stoverstown on the road Saturday with a first pitch time of 10:30 a.m.

Semifinal

Manchester 6, Mount Wolf 2: At Mount Wolf, the Indians plated six unanswered runs in the final two innings to help them take the lead and go on to capture the road victory. Individually for Manchester, Michael Houseal threw a complete game on the mound, striking out eight, walking two and allowing six singles and no earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Logan Allison went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs, one run scored; Justin Lichtenwalner connected for a three-run homer in the top of the sixth; and Jonah Latshaw scored two runs and picked up one RBI. For the Wolves, Mark Burnside went 2 for 4 at the plate with one run scored; Kyle Musser went 2 for 4 at the plate; and Grant Hoover went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. With the win, Manchester takes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series semifinal, with game two shifting back to Manchester on Saturday with a 10:30 a.m. first pitch.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.