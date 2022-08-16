Hallam punches ticket to Susquehanna League playoff semifinals

Staff report

Hallam punched its ticket to the semifinals of the Susquehanna League playoffs with a 2-1 victory in Tuesday's game 3 of the best-of-three series against Conrads.

Owen Shimmel's RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning plated Simon Lipsius to break a 1-1 tie and give the host Express the lead in the first-round game.

Lipsius went 2 for 3 at the plate, while teammate Alex Tucci went 2 for 2 with one RBI, and Brody Hinkle went 1 for 3 with a double and one run scored.

The battery for the Express (Tucci, Ethan Shimmel and Evan Rischell) combined to strike out five and walk none, while allowing five hits and one earned run.

For Conrads, Loch Williams went 2 for 3 with a double, while Gavin Constein went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Randy Stewart threw a complete game, striking out two and walking one, while allowing seven hits and two earned runs to take the loss.

With the win, Hallam will face Windsor on Thursday for the start of a best-of-three semifinal series. With the loss, Conrads was eliminated from the playoffs.

CENTRAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

First Round

Game 2 (Best-of-3)

Mechanicsburg 4, Jefferson 3: At Mechanicsburg, Braeden Kolmensberger's three-run home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning clinched the walk-off victory for the Cardinals. Kolmensberger and teammate Ayden Frey went 2 for 3 at the plate, while Teed Wertz went 1 for 3 with a double and one RBI. Kyle Otstot threw a complete game for Mechanicsburg, striking out seven and walking none, while allowing one earned run to pick up the win. For the Titans, Sam Crater went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Tyler Troxel went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Brevin Neveker went 2 for 3 at the plate. Brian Bossom started the game on the mound, throwing six innings. He struck out three and walked one, while allowing five hits and three earned runs to take a no-decision. With the win, Mechanicsburg evens the series at 1-1 and will play Thursday at Jefferson in the final game of the best-of-three series.

Manchester 10, South Mountain 5: At Dillsburg, Spencer Rhoads smacked a three-run home run in the top of the second inning to propel the Indians to the road victory. Rhoads also collected four RBIs for the game. Teammate Robbie Elzinga went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Adam Kipp went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Also contributing to the cause were Jonah Latshaw, who went 2 for 4 with one RBI, and Christian LaBarbera, who went 1 for 2 with three runs scored and two walks. Kody Reeser threw a complete game, striking out 10 and walking four, while allowing six hits and two earned runs to pick up the win. For the Sox, Tyler Yohn went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored, while teammate Zack VonStein went 2 for 3 with one RBI. With the win, Manchester moves on to the semifinals and will face an opponent to be determined. With the loss, South Mountain has been eliminated from the playoffs.