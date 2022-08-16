2022 football preview: West York looks to stay healthy, improve record

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

The 2021 season was one that everyone associated with the West York football program would like to forget.

Injuries to key player after key player decimated a program that has been one of the most storied organizations throughout the entire York-Adams League over the past 40 years.

The result was a winless campaign the program would like to never repeat.

“Some of the injuries we had last year happened away from the football field,” West York head coach Ivan Quinones said. “That’s always a concern because there’s nothing as coaches that we can do to prevent that. We’ve had to talk to our kids about making safe choices away from the field.”

Working to stave off injuries: Heading into the season, the injury bug that plagued Quinones’ program a year ago has largely been absent.

“Our offseason conditioning program has been part of it,” Quinones said. “As well as our weightlifting program, but also with our trainers getting more involved even with the little things so that they don’t manifest themselves into something bigger.”

That relative health is a key reason why there is a bigger sense of optimism from the players and coach as the 2022 season draws near.

“Despite the injuries that we dealt with all of last year, we were in every game except the Exeter Township one,” Quinones said. “Because of our lack of depth, we started to lose steam.”

Key players back: The Bulldogs return nearly everyone from last year’s trying campaign. That includes a healthy Anthony Walters, who missed most of last season with a broken ankle.

The 'Dogs also eye improvement from quarterback Isaac Roberts, who was just a freshman last year. Roberts took over the starting role midway through last season. That experience and confidence figure to serve him well in his sophomore campaign.

“He competed for the starting job at the beginning of last season,” Quinones said. “But an injury he suffered during lacrosse season kind of slowed him down.”

Versatile athlete: Darnell Goring-Pollard began the season as the starting QB for the Bulldogs in 2021, but his speed and athleticism figures to allow Quinones to take advantage of his abilities to run, throw and catch the ball all over the field.

“I have him listed as an athlete,” Quinones said. “I can really put him at any position and he will be a big benefit for us.”

The schedule doesn’t figure to do any favors for the Bulldogs as they look to rebound. Nonleague tilts include games against playoff teams in ELCO, defending District 3 Class 5-A champ Exeter Township and South Western.

Following is a capsule look at the Bulldogs:

►Team: West York Bulldogs.

►Coach: Ivan Quinones, fourth season.

►2021 record: 0-10 overall, 0-6 in York-Adams League Division II.

►Key losses (Division II All-Stars in bold): Brenden Landis (OL/DL), Yahmier Miller (LB), Jay Nunley (G/DE), Logan Ensminger (C), Daniel Rice (DE).

►Key returners (Division II All-Stars in bold): Amari Davis (S), Anthony Walters (OL/DL), Kerek Nokes (WR/LB) Kassel Bones (DB), Damone Dreydon (DB), Kyan Moore (P), Isaac Roberts (QB), Nico Wright-Phillips (WR).

►2022 schedule (Division II games in bold): Aug. 26 at ELCO; Sept. 2 vs. Red Lion; Sept. 9 at Exeter Township; Sept. 16 vs. York Suburban; Sept. 23 vs. Kennard-Dale; Sept. 30 at Eastern York; Oct. 7 at South Western; Oct. 14 at New Oxford; Oct. 21 vs. Susquehannock; Oct. 28 vs. Dover.