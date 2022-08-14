Stoverstown continues to roll, claims York County Championship over Windsor

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

The Stoverstown Tigers have come so close to winning a York County Championship over the past decade.

The Tigers, who won the Central League this season with a 30-2 record, played in the championship game four times over the last 10 years but never were able to hoist the YCC trophy.

Signs throughout the dominating run to the Central League crown pointed toward this being the year for Stoverstown. A combination of outstanding pitching, slick fielding and clutch hitting proved to be a recipe that worked time and time again over the summer.

The Tigers showcased all three aspects this weekend against Susquehanna League champion Windsor. And it paid off with a title.

Sunday's 13-5 triumph sealed the deal for Stoverstown.

Erasing a deficit: Saturday afternoon, the Cardinals held a 4-1 lead — which could have been even bigger had it not been for a timely double-play — heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.

Within a matter of pitches, the deficit was gone. Nick Spangler smoked a two-run homer to pull the Tigers within a run. Then after a double by Xavier Bonilla, Zach Nadolny launched his second home run of the contest to rally Stoverstown to a 5-4 victory.

The double-play and the long-ball were once again in the Stoverstown repertoire Sunday as the series shifted to Windsor.

'Long time coming': The Tigers turned three double plays, including one that ended a bases-loaded rally in the second inning. The offense continued to stay hot as Stoverstown ripped four home runs — two by Bonilla, one by Chris Mattison and one by Nick Spangler — to help the CL champs secure the YCC title.

“It was a long time coming,” veteran Stoverstown infielder Levi Krause said. “This feels good.”

Near misses: Krause, who is in his 10th season with the Tigers organization, remembers all the close calls that he and his teammates have suffered through in previous YCC series. His first ended in controversy after Conrads claimed victory in Game 1 before Game 2 (and possibly a Game 3) were wiped out by inclement weather.

Then there were three consecutive losses at the hands of East Prospect, which also came with its share of controversy.

But on this warm and sunny day in Windsor there was no controversy — the Tigers were the better team.

“They’re good,” Windsor manager Nate Neff said. “And they proved it.”

Hot bats: The list of contributors to Stoverstown’s epic weekend was by no means short.

Spangler, who hit a grand slam in the interleague battle with the Cardinals during the regular season, finished with five hits — a single, a double and three home runs — to go along with five RBIs.

Bonilla also had two home runs among his four hits and four RBIs.

Mattison, who led the CL in several offensive categories this season, tallied four hits and four RBIs.

Nadolny, who was unavailable for Sunday’s action, had arguably the team’s most important two hits Saturday to help the Tigers snag the victory.

And who could forget former York Revolution standout Daryl Harang, who allowed just one hit over 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief this weekend to earn a pair of saves.

“It was just a complete team effort,” Krause said. “I can name them all, but every single person contributed to this team. It wasn’t just one person that did it.”

Gettys steps up for Windsor: The Cardinals were able to get to where they are this year thanks in large part due to the efforts of Zach Gettys. The former West York standout secured his team the regular season title with a big two-run single Wednesday against East Prospect.

Gettys’ bat stayed hot this weekend as he collected three hits, four runs scored and five RBIs, two of which came with a first-inning homer that cut Stoverstown’s lead to 4-2.

“We had our shots,” said Neff, who is the all-time winningest manager in Susquehanna League history. “But it just didn’t happen (Saturday) and it didn’t happen today.”

Not done yet: Both teams will have several days to rest, relax and, in Stoverstown’s case, celebrate before returning to their respective league playoffs.

The Cardinals will host the winner of the Conrads/Hallam series Thursday while the Tigers advance to the semifinals starting either Thursday or Saturday.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Playoffs

First Round

Hallam 5, Conrads 3: At New Bridgeville, Evan Rischell’s two-out, two run double in the top of the seventh capped off a three-run inning and broke a 3-3 tie to help the Express clinch the victory. Rischell also picked up the victory on the mound by throwing three innings of shutout relief. He struck out seven, walked none and allowed two hits. Teammate Alex Tucci went 3 for 4 with two doubles and one run scored, while Dan Wecker went 2 for 4 and Simon Lipsius went 1 for 3 with one run scored and two stolen bases. also contributing for Hallam was Ethan Shimmel, who went 1 for 3 with one RBI, and Brody Hinkle, who scored two runs. For Conrads, Loch Williams went 3 for 3 with a double and one RBI, while Matthew Taylor went 2 for 3 with one RBI. Gavin Constein went 1 for 3 with one run scored, while Kevin Keesey went 1 for 3 with one RBI. With the win, Hallam has now forced a game 3 in the best-of-3 series and will face Conrads on Tuesday at home with a 5:45 p.m. first pitch.

York Township 19, Felton 2: At York Township, Jeffrey Deveney led the home team to the easy victory by racking up a double, five RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Dennis Porter Jr. went 3 for 3 with three runs scored, while Dave Miele went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, and Tyler Page went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and three walks. Township’s Stephen Miele went 2 for 5 at the plate with two RBIs and one run scored, while Jake Reichard went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored, and Hank Shultz went 1 for 1 with two RBIs and one run scored. Robert Leon chipped in with three runs and added two RBIs. Brenden Petersen threw a complete game on the mound, striking out two, and walking two, while allowing five hits and two earned runs to pick up the win. For the Mad Dogs, Luke Shoff went 1 for 1 with a double and one RBI, while Lee King and Cameron Harnish each went 1 for 1 with one run scored. With the win, York Township now moves on to the next round on Thursday and will face an opponent to be determined, while Felton has now been eliminated from the playoffs.

East Prospect 14, Jacobus 6: At Jacobus, Garrett Schwartzbeck led the Pistons to the easy road victory by contributing a home run, a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Mark Schauren went 2 for 4 with a homer, a double, five RBIs and two runs scored, while Ryky Smith went 3 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI. East Prospect’s Aidan Sturtevant went 2 for 3 at the plate, Austin Denlinger went 2 for 5 with two doubles, two RBIs and one run scored, while Dalton Renn went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored, one RBI and two walks, and Caleb Sturtevant connected for a solo homer. For the Jackals, Steele Fekette went 2 for 4, smacking two homers and collecting five RBIs, and Dayne Yourkavitch went 2 for 3 at the plate, while Christopher Keefer went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored. Also contributing were Roberto Barranca, who went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and two walks, and JP Dyson, who had a triple and one run scored. With the win, East Prospect now moves on to the next round on Thursday and will face an opponent to be determined, while Jacobus has now been eliminated from the playoffs.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Playoffs

First Round

Manchester 12, South Mountain 2: At Manchester, Austin Allison led the Indians to the easy home victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Logan Allison went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI, while Jonah Latshaw went 1 for 2 with a double, two RBIs, one run scored and two walks, Christian LaBarbera went 1 for 2 at the plate with a double, two RBIs, one run scored, and Adam Kipp went 1 for 2 with one run scored. Manchester’s Justin Lichtenwalner went 1 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Robbie Elzinga went 1 for 3 with two runs scored. Jordan Nichols threw a complete game on the mound, striking out five and walking one, while allowing six hits and one earned run to pick up the win. For the Sox, Mason Yohn went 2 for 4 at the plate, while teammate Austin Goudeaux connected for a solo homer. With the win, Manchester takes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. Game 2 will be on Tuesday at South Mountain with a 5:45 p.m. first pitch start.