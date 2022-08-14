Hanover driver captures first career win at Lincoln

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. raced to his first career 410 sprint car win Saturday at Lincoln Speedway. For Wagaman that first victory was worth $5,000.

Michael Millard led the first 13 laps of the 30-lap feature before yielding the top spot to New Freedom’s Robbie Kendall. As Wagaman, who started 10th, began to close on Kendall it became apparent that Kendall was suffering mechanical woes. It wasn’t until the 23rd lap that Wagaman was able to grab the lead as Kendall slowed and dropped from the race.

From that point, Wagaman had to fend off two-time track champion Alan Krimes, of Dover, who had advanced from the 15th starting spot to second. Krimes settled for second with Dillsburg’s Chris Arnold third. Points leader Freddie Rahmer came from the 19th starting spot to finish fourth, with Jim Siegel completing the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Brandon Rahmer, Tyler Ross, York’s Cory Haas, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell and Riley Emig.

Steve Wilbur grabbed the victory in the 20-lap wingless super sportsman feature. Wilbur started seventh and became the race’s third different leader when he got by Tony Jackson on the fifth lap. Jackson finished second, with Matt Ondek, who led the first three laps third. Cliff Brian Jr and Billy Brian Jr rounded out the top five.

Craley’s Bill Diehl won the 20-lap Legends feature. Diehl started from the front row and led the first 16 laps before Travis McClelland slipped by. Jeremy Ott also got by Diehl, but when the two leaders brushed together off the final turn, Diehl was able to reclaim the lead and the win. Ott got second, with Bob Stough, McClelland and Seth Kearchner in the top five.

Billy Dietrich wins at Clinton County: Billy Dietrich got his first 410 sprint car win of the season Saturday at Clinton County Speedway. Dietrich grabbed the lead late and went on to the $6,300 score. Ryan Smith finished second, with early race leader Kyle Smith in third. Devon Borden and Josh Beasmer completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mark Smith, Austin Bishop, Jared Zionkowski, Brodbeck’s Todd Gracey and Mike Thompson.

Friday’s 305 sprint feature fell to Timmy Bitner over Matt Tebbs, Dale Schweikart, Ryan Kissinger and Tyler Cochran.

Smith victori at Big Diamond: Mark Smith got his first 410 sprint car feature win of the season in Friday’s special $5,000-to-win event at Big Diamond Speedway in Schuylkill County. Smith’s win came over Jeff Halligan, with Freddie Rahmer, Tyler Ross and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Devon Borden, Ryan Smith, Billy Dietrich, York’s Cory Haas and Austin Bishop.

Satterlee wins tribute race at Hagerstown: Gregg Satterlee won Saturday’s ULMS sanctioned Nathan Durboraw Tribute race at Hagerstown. Satterlee’s win in the super late model race came over York’s Rick Eckert, with Kyle Hardy, Matt Cosner and Trevor Feathers in the top five. Newberrytown’s Jason Covert was seventh.

Cody Kershner won the pure stock event, and Cody Breeden was the hobby stock winner.

Yoder claims super late model win at Selinsgrove: Dylan Yoder raced to victory in Saturday’s super late model event at Selinsgrove. Yoder’s win came over Jim Bernheisel, with Andrew Yoder, Dan Stone and Dover’s DeShawn Gingerich in the top five.

Taylor Farling won the limited late model contest over Andrew Yoder, Devbin Hart, Trent Brenneman and Shaun Lawton.

Garrett Bard won the PASS 305 sprint feature, with Doug Dodson, Ken Duke Jr, Dustin Young and Drew Young following.

Levi Vial was the roadrunner winner.

Eckert captures win at Path Valley: York’s Rick Eckert was the ULMS super late model winner at Path Valley on Friday with his victory over Gregg Satterlee. Newberrytown’s Jason Covert was third followed by Matt Cosner and Jared Miley.

Doug Dodson won the PASS 305 sprint feature, and Michael Altobelli was the IMCA modified winner.

Bernheisel scores Bedford win: Bryan Bernheisel was the super late model winner at Bedford on Friday. Jeff Rine, Drake Troutman, Jeff Miller and Chuck Clise completed the top five.

Schatz earns victory at Knoxville Nationals: Donny Schatz raced to his 11th Knoxville Nationals victory on Saturday evening in Iowa. Schatz collected $175,000 for the victory, which came over David Gravel. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart came from 17th to finish third ahead of Tyler Courtney and Hanover’s Jacob Allen. NASCAR champion Kyle Larson came back from an early race flat tire for sixth. Local racer Brent Marks was seventh, and Daryn Pittman drove the locally based Michael Heffner car to a 10th-place finish.

Others from the local area in Saturday action included B-Main finishes of 11th for Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, 12th for Brock Zearfoss, 20th for Kyle Reinhardt — who also won the C-Main — and 22nd for Dylan Cisney.

Logan Wagner was sixth in the C-Main, and his father, Mike Wagner, was 20th in that event.

Schuchart won Wednesday’s preliminary event collecting $10,000. Schatz, Gravel, Giovanni Scelzi and James McFadden followed. Marks was 13th, Rainhardt 16th and Mike Wagner 19th.

Allen got his $10,000 Preliminary win on Thursday over Brad Sweet, Carson Macedo, Austin McCarl and Larson. Cisney was 14th and Logan Wagner 22nd.

Rico Abreu won Friday’s Hard Knox event over Kerry Madsen, Sheldon Haudenschild, Brian Brown and Macri. Cisney was 10th, Zearfoss 14th, Reinhardt 15th and Logan Wagner 18th.