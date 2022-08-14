Dover Eagles eager to be back in Division II after rough seasons in Division I: 2022 Football Preview

It’s hard to compete when you don’t have the same resources and ability to recruit as those you are going against. Some players are attracted to the school size and quality of the facilities. For Dover Area High, they found it more than difficult to compete in York-Adams Division I than they would have liked.

The Eagles' record was 1-5 in 2021 and things got even worse in 2022 when they finished 1-9. Now, Dover is making the move back to Division II, where they played 2020 and were 3-7 but 3-3 in the conference. The last time they had a winning record, though, came in Division II when they were 6-4 and 5-1 in the conference in 2018.

They seem to have had better luck at winning against teams in the division that matches their attendance numbers. The departure of Gettysburg Area High, which made the change to the Mid-Penn conference, gave the Eagles the chance to move down to Division II.

More:York Tech Spartans looking for wins: Football Preview 2022

More:York Catholic expects few changes under new coach: 2022 Football Preview

More:2022 football preview: Susquehannock set to run new offensive scheme

Players have said that nothing is guaranteed and Division II is tough, but they are excited to be back down as it gives them more of a chance to win games.

“Gives us a better opportunity to show what we are capable of when we aren’t being shadowed by some Division I teams,” said Dover senior Josiah Heffelfinger.

Dover found themselves outmatched by teams they viewed as having a competitive advantage and the ability to play more players.

“We were in Division I; we were going in to play the Central Yorks and York Highs. They have more players and resources. We kind of knew what was going to happen even though we still played our hardest,” said senior safety Gavin Mullins.

Head Coach Wayne Snelbaker said he agrees the move back to Division II has helped relieve some pressure on his players.

“We were Division I the last two years and it was tough,” he said. “Now we are looking forward to competing at a level where we feel we have a better chance of winning games. There were some games last year — we could have played perfect games and we just didn’t have the horses to run with that.”

The players don't think Division II teams are easier, but their school is more suited to competing in Division II. Snelbaker said playing Division I teams made his team realize how much they needed each other.

He said he believes the tough competition brought his team closer together.

“The whole team has grown together and they can tell each other how to get better without any hard feelings. They have grown up a lot,” said Snelbaker, who lost six starters.

Players have said they've become closer. They are hoping to be able to communicate better and put everyone in the proper position to succeed.

“We have to keep doing what we have been doing throughout the summer: Make sure we all know our assignments, play together as a team instead of falling apart," Heffelfinger said.

Key losses:

Drake Kosky (RB/FS), Caden Lang (OL), Drew Snelbaker(OC/DT), Jordan Steward (WR) Gavin Semple(TE), Tyler Cutright (OLB), Kevin McGurn (DB), Adam Ross (T/DE),

Key returns:

Josiah Heffelfinger (DL/OL), Gavin Mullins (DB), Domnyic Pierfer (OG/DE), Thomas Smyser (WR/C), Brayden Zirkle (TE/LB), Gavin Mullins (RB/S), Lucas Runk (FB/LB), Landon Shue (WR/C), Aric Campbell (QB), Ben Reed (OL), Julian Markel (RB), Zach Townsend (S), Gavin Hake (DE).

Newcomers to watch:

Drew Jones (MLB,FB), Reese Husson (OLB, WR)

Schedule:

Aug. 26 at Northeastern; Sept. 2 vs. South Western; Sept. 9 vs. Northern York; Sept. 16 vs New Oxford; Sept. 23 at Susquehannock; Sept. 30 at York Suburban; Oct. 7 vs. Eastern York; Oct. 14 vs Dallastown; Oct. 21 at Kennard-Dale; Oct. 28 at West York Area.