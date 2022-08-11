Myers wins City-County tournament for sixth time in a row; Campion takes women's trophy

A familiar face won the men's singles trophy, while a newcomer took home the women's hardware during Wednesday's finals at the 102nd annual York City-County Tennis Tournament.

Amy Campion and Phil Myers took home first place in women's and men's singles at Wisehaven Tennis Center. Kasi Conjack took home the prize for women’s intermediate singles, and Drew Heinzelmann won the intermediate singles final for the men.

Myers, a former York High and York College player who has now won this tournament six times in a row, said that he hit his spots and put his returns in place, giving him the edge.

“That was a big difference. Everything else was 50-50,” Myers said.

Myers bested Andrew Clark in straight sets, 6-1 and 6-3.

The 33-year-old Myers, who is also the tournament director and teaches at the center, said he’s been playing since he was 7. He’s headed to Philadelphia for a 30-and-over grass courts tournament Friday.

Clark said Myers is a great player.

“He served well. He’s a cerebral player. An incredible volleyer. He knows what he’s doing,” Clark said.

Women's champ 'consistent': Campion, the women's singles winner, faced off against Katie Innerst, who played in high school and for York College.

Campion said she got big points when she needed them and played her game.

“I played as consistent as I could and took the shots when I had them,” Campion said.

Campion, a Maryland native who played at Salisbury University, won the first set 6-3 and the second set 6-4. She controlled the pace and looked like the more experienced player during the match against Innerst. She countered Innerst's serves and power.

Campion had been playing at the center for over a year when she heard about the tournament. She said she believed it was a good way to meet people.

“It was nice to know that I still got it,” Campion said. “I knew I needed to keep the ball In play, Katie has a great forehand.”

Innerst said her game plan didn’t work out.

“I kept going for the line and that didn’t work. I was trying to capitalize on her strength and weakness. It takes time to get use to playing someone in singles,” Innerst said.

Intense match: Conjack won the singles intermediate championship against Bri Serruto. It was an intense match: Conjack lost the first set 4-6 but won the next set 7-5 and the tiebreaker 7-3.

The 20-year-old said she played her best against a tough opponent.

“I wanted to move her around. She’s very consistent. I had to stay within myself and play as well as I could,” Conjack said.

She’s entered the tournament for the last five years and said she loves playing in it. It was her first singles win.

Heinzelmann beat Scott Clark in the men's intermediate final.