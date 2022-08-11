Felton nips Stewartstown in Susquehanna League play-in game

Staff report

Justin Ranker connected for a two-run home run in the top of the seventh on Thursday as Felton edged host Stewartstown in a Susquehanna League play-in game.

For the game, Ranker went 2 for 4 at the plate, hitting two home runs and collecting five RBIs in Felton's 8-7 victory.

Also contributing for the Mad Dogs were Cameron Harnish, who went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs; Scooter Summa, who went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, and Jason Aspito, who went 2 for 3. Summa also threw the final 2 2/3 of shutout relief, striking out four and walking one, while allowing one hit to pick up the win.

Stewartstown had the bases loaded to end the game, but Summa managed to strike out the final batter to end the rally.

For the Vets, Ryan Schubert had a productive night, going 4 for 4, belting a home run and racking up four RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Tyler Nagel went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored, while Joey Thomas went 1 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Brian Romig also had a hit for the Vets.

Stewartstown starting pitcher Jason Williams threw 4 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking one, while allowing three hits and two earned runs to take a no-decision.

With the win, Felton moves on to the first round of the Susquehanna League playoffs on Saturday and will play a three-game series against York Township. Stewartstown has been eliminated from the playoffs.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Manchester 2, South Mountain 0: At Dillsburg, Michael Houseal led the Indians to the road victory by throwing a complete game shutout. He struck out three and walked one, while allowing three singles to pick up the win. Teammate Justin Lichtenwalner went 1 for 2, hitting a triple and collecting one RBI, one run scored and two walks, while Adam Kipp went 2 for 3 with a double, and Logan Allison went 2 for 4 with one run scored. For the Sox, Vince Apicella threw a complete game, striking out 10 and walking seven, while allowing six hits and two earned runs to take the loss. With the win, Manchester improves to 19-12-0, while South Mountain falls to 15-14-2.

Vikings 7, Mount Wolf 0: At Mount Wolf, Nick Barnett led the Vikings to the road victory by throwing a complete game shutout on the mound. He struck out four and walked four, while allowing one single. Teammate Trent Ketterman went 2 for 4 with one run scored, while Robbie Bertucio went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Also contributing for Vikings was Richard Santiago, who went 1 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored, and Corey Wise, who connected for a double and scored two runs. For the Wolves, relief pitcher Hunter Merritt threw 3 1/3 shutout innings, while striking out five, walking none and allowing two hits. Mount Wolf teammate Cody Brittain went 1 for 2 at the plate. With the win, Vikings improves to 9-22-0, while Mount Wolf falls to 22-8-0.

Pleasureville 4, Jefferson 3: At Jefferson, Colin Ahr led the Hawks to the road victory by throwing four innings of relief. H struck out three and walked four, while allowing three hits and one earned run to pick up the win. Ahr also went 1 for 2 at the plate, hitting a double, and collecting an RBI and a run scored. Teammate Ricky Peters had a hit and scored a run, while Fisher Druck went 1 for 2 with one run scored, and Jacob Cortes went 1 for 1. Relief pitcher Josh Marquad threw two shutout innings to pick up the save; he struck out four, walked none and allowed no hits. For the Titans, Andrew Kramer threw four innings of relief, striking out six and walking none, while allowing five hits and one earned run to take the loss. Teammate Tyler Troxel went 1 for 2 at the plate. With the win, Pleasureville improves to 10-19-1, while Jefferson falls to 18-12-2.