Pleasureville shuts out Glen Rock

Staff report

Landon Ness started on the mound for Pleasureville on Wednesday, pitching five innings to pick up the shutout win against host Glen Rock in Central League play.

Ness struck out four and walked five while allowing just one single as the Hawks earned a 2-0 road win. He also had a hit in the game.

Pleasureville's Josh Marquard pitched the final two innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing two singles to secure the save.

The Hawks also received contributions from Ricky Peters, who went 1 for 2, and Tyler Wagner who went 1 for 3.

For Glen Rock, Joe Smith threw a complete game, striking out seven and walking five, while allowing three single and one earned run to take the loss.

Teammate Kevin Kopas went 1 for 1 at the plate, while Connor Hood and Connor Goodie each went 1 for 3.

For the game, each team combined for six singles.

With the win, Pleasureville improves to 9-19-1, while Glen Rock falls to 16-15-0.