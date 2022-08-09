York Tech Spartans looking for wins: Football Preview 2022

Bouncing back from a one-win season is tough, but that’s exactly what York Tech is attempting to do in 2022.

The Spartans won just one game last season, defeating Biglerville, 22-0, on Oct. 9 at home. Their other games were played in a less impressive fashion, losing each by nearly three scores. They were shut out four times during the year.

But it’s a new year, and Tech will introduce younger, more athletic players to the fold. Head coach Mike Glennon said he is hoping to see more consistency from his team this season on the field.

“A lot of our kids got a lot of experience over the last few seasons. Overall, we want to see more push on both sides of the ball. Control the offense and control the ball. If we can limit penalties and keep the ball moving, we are going to be pretty good this year,” Glennon said.

The team is two years removed from its 35-game losing streak as the Spartans continue to build a program that has struggled in Division III.

The Spartans return key players such as Anthony Torres, who rushed for 58.6 yards per game and had 13.6 receiving yards per game. His four total touchdowns were tied for the team lead in 2021. He may be their best offensive weapon and will get plenty of touches this season.

This season the Spartans will look to showcase their strength upfront. They have an influx of talent on the offensive and defensive line and will look to push teams off the ball.

"I’m looking forward to offensive linemen and new people coming in to step up,” said senior offensive and defensive lineman Pearce Alleyne. “We are going to be a lot stronger on the offensive and defensive line.”

Alleyne is one of the key pieces on the offensive line focused on keeping the quarterback clean. The Spartans head coach said Alleyne will be the centerpiece of the offensive line and has progressed well in the weight room.

Glennon said the team has seen a lot of improvement in bench presses, squats and power cleans, which will translate to more push and drive in the field.

The team is expecting big things out of their new starting quarterback, King Zion Matai. Ja’marr Johnson, the Tech quarterback last year, graduated in May.

“Our division, we always have tough teams, Delone and York Catholic. Every week hopefully (we) get a little better and compete and see what type of team we are after every game,” Glennon said.

The players have seen the improvement in areas off the field.

“In the weight room, we have gotten stronger and come together more as a team,” said Matai.

The following is a capsule look at the Spartans:

Team: York Tech Spartans

Coach: Mike Glennon

2021 record: 1-9 overall; 1-6 in York-Adams League Division III

Key losses (Division III all-stars in bold): Travis Wagner (FB/OLB), Ja’marr Johnson (QB/DB), Zachary Childs RB/DB

Key returning players: King Zion Matai (QB/DB), Pearce Alleyne (T/DE), Anthony Torres (RB/LB), Bailey Eberwin (RB/DB), Harry Meadows (OL/DL), Evan Moore (T)

Players to watch: Carysn Mentz (SE/LB)

Schedule (Division III games in bold): Aug. 26 at James Buchanan; Sept. 3 vs. Kutztown; Sept. 10 vs. Northern Lebanon; Sept. 17 vs. Delone Catholic; Sept. 24 vs. York Catholic; Oct. 1 vs. Biglerville; Oct. 7 at Littlestown; Oct. 14 at Fairfield; Oct. 22 vs. Bermudian Springs; Oct. 29 at Hanover.