Glen Rock rallies past Pleasureville

Staff report

Glen Rock plated four runs to take the lead in the fourth inning Tuesday against visiting Pleasureville and held on for the 4-2 Central League victory.

Glen Rock's Jonathan Lugo smacked a two-run home run to highlight the inning. Also contributing were Josh Heyne, who went 1 for 2 with an RBI and two walks, Ben Koller, who went 1 for 2 with one run scored, and Rick Goebeler, who also went 1 for 2.

Josh Houser threw a complete game for the Rock, striking out six and walking three, while allowing five hits and two earned runs to pick up the win.

For the Hawks, Trae Schanberger went 2 for 3 at the plate, hitting a solo homer, while Austin Bausman also went 2 for 3. Schanberger and Fisher Druck combined on the mound to throw 5 1/3 of shutout relief. They struck out four, walked four and allowed one single to earn a no-decision.

With the win, Glen Rock improves to 16-14-0, while Pleasureville falls to 8-19-1.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAME

Jefferson 6, Mechanicsburg 2: At Mechanicsburg, Brian Bossom led the Titans to the road victory by throwing a complete game. He struck out six and walked two, while allowing four singles and no earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Brodey Neveker connected for a home run and collected two RBIs, while Emidio Bucci went 1 for 1 with a double, two runs scored and two walks. Andrew Kramer picked up two RBIs for Jefferson. As a team, the Titans plated four runs in the top of the fifth to take a 4-1 lead. For the Cardinals, Jace Fetterman went 1 for 2 at the plate with one RBI. With the win, Jefferson improves to 18-11-2, while Mechanicsburg falls to 17-12-2.