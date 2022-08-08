Racing slate looks a bit different this weekend

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The biggest of all sprint car races, the Knoxville Nationals takes place this week out in Iowa. Action runs most of the week, with the main event on Saturday evening. As always, several top drivers from the local circuit will take part in the event.

With Knoxville on the agenda this weekend, the local racing slate takes on a different look. Williams Grove and Port Royal will both take the weekend off, so their racers who wish to participate at Knoxville can do so without losing out in the point chases at those speedways.

With the Grove and Port both taking the weekend off, it allows some other area tracks to feature 410 sprint cars. Both Big Diamond Speedway in Pottsville, Schuylkill County, and Clinton County Raceway will take advantage. The 410 sprints will join in Friday’s program at Big Diamond. Saturday, Clinton County will go up against Lincoln with 410 sprint cars on the racing program.

While mentioning these races, I should add that the rained out 410 sprint program at the Kutztown Fairgrounds Action Track has been reset for next Sunday, Aug. 21.

Other racing: With the mixed up sprint car schedule, there is also plenty of other racing in the local area as well this weekend. Both Bedford and Path Valley offer the super late models on Friday, with the ULMS sanctioning the Path Valley event.

The late models also have two big shows on Saturday, as Selinsgrove will offer super late models along with 305 sprints, limited late models and roadrunners.

Hagerstown hosts the super late models Saturday in the Nathan Durboraw Memorial Race. A race honoring the Hagerstown driver, who won so many late model events around the area. The late model sportsman, pure stocks and hobby stocks also compete.

Path Valley’s Saturday slate will include the 305 sprints and the modifieds.

YCRC NEWS

The York County Racing Club will take part in Motorsports Night at the York Revolution on Wednesday, Aug. 17. A number of local race cars will be on display at that Revolution game, and the YCRC will be on hand as well.

In fact, the YCRC is selling tickets to the game through their members and the website (YCRC.org). Cost is $10, and a portion of the YCRC sales will go to the club.

EMMR

Make your plans now for the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing/Williams Grove Oldtimers Convention coming up Aug. 26-28 at the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds in Adams County. This event, started back in the 1970s by Williams Grove promoter Jack Gunn, was taken over by the EMMR group after Gunn’s passing.

It is a gathering of old racers and vintage race cars with track time for those older race cars.

This year’s convention is held in memorial to one of the EMMR’s biggest supporters, Stan Lobitz. Lobitz was a collector of vintage race cars and equipment who ran a catering hall in Hazelton, Luzerne County. His support of the EMMR is almost as legendary as his exploits in the racing community. A truly great man who is greatly missed.

The grand marshal for the event is another legendary local figure, Ken Brenn Sr. Over the many years of his career, the 90-plus-year-old gentleman fielded some of the best race cars. His midgets won numerous ARDC championships and several — believe it or not — road races. Indy winners such as Rodger Ward and Mark Donahue won for Brenn, as did Indy driver Wally Dallenbach. Brenn also fielded modifieds for his sons Ken Jr. and Jimmy. Brenn even fielded an IndyCar for several races.

The EMMR/WGOT Convention will open at the museum on Friday, Aug. 26, to be followed by track time at Williams Grove that night.

Saturday will be a full day at the fairgrounds, with afternoon track time, a cruise in for all cars and trucks. That night, the vintage race cars will get track time at Lincoln.

Sunday includes the annual membership meeting in the morning, followed by afternoon track time at the fairgrounds.