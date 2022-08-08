Grand slam propels East Prospect past York Township

Staff report

East Prospect is still alive in the hunt for the regular-season Susquehanna League title, thanks to a timely hit Monday night by Dalton Renn.

Renn connected for a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning to give the Pistons the lead against York Township, and they went on to capture an 8-6 victory.

Monday's game, played at Windsor, is the first step in a playoff to decide the regular- season champion. A three-way tie among East Prospect, York Township and Windsor facilitated the playoff. Windsor, by way of a coin flip, earned a bye.

The Pistons will now play Windsor at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at York Township's field to decide the title.

East Prospect's Caleb Sturtevant went 3 for 3, hitting a triple and scoring three runs, while teammate Brock Kauffman went 2 for 3 with one run scored and Ryky Smith went 2 for 4 with one RBI. Anthony Torreullas chipped in with three RBIs and one run scored.

Pistons relief pitcher Nick Kreider threw the final 2 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking two, while allowing two hits and one earned run to pick up the win.

For York Township, Tyler Page went 1 for 2 at the plate, belting a home run and recording two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks, while Stephen Miele went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs, and Jake Reichard went 2 for 3 with one run scored. Brady Lefever also connected for a solo homer.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Mount Wolf 10, South Mountain 2: At Dillsburg, Grant Hoover led the Wolves to the easy road victory by going 3 for 3 at the plate. He hit two doubles and notched two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Drew Sassaman went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Steve Pokopec went 2 for 4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored, and Cody Brittain recorded a double and two runs scored. Joe Harris threw a complete game on the mound for Mount Wolf, striking out two and walking one, while allowing seven hits and one earned run to pick up the win. For the Sox, Zack VonStein hit a double and scored a run. With the win, Mount Wolf improves to 22-7-0, while South Mountain falls to 15-13-2.