Susquehanna League regular-season title comes down to a playoff

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

While Stoverstown claimed the Central League regular season title last week, the Susquehanna League race is a coming down to a photo finish.

With three teams — East Prospect, Windsor and York Township — all alive to capture the SL crown heading into the weekend, the regular season finales carried significant weight.

East Prospect 8, Stewartstown 3: The five-time defending champion Pistons did their part in an effort to make it six in a row against Stewartstown.

Taking advantage of a hit batsman and an error, the visitors scored three times in the first. EP added three more in the fourth thanks to a bases-loaded walk and another error to cruise to the victory.

Veteran Mark Schauren had a big game with three hits and a RBI to pace a nine-hit East Prospect attack.

Jeremy Sabathne pitched a complete-game for the Pistons (17-13), scattering six hits and five walks while fanning eight.

The Vets (7-23) were led by a two-hit game from Jere Preston.

Windsor 6, Hallam 1: The Cardinals needed a win Saturday and, thanks to veteran Shawn Wilson, that is just what Windsor got in their finale.

Wilson allowed just one unearned run over seven innings to pick up a victory. The right-hander allowed three hits and three walks while fanning three.

Wilson helped himself with the bat as well as he collected two hits and drove in two in the triumph.

Cole Daugherty (home run, single, two RBIs), Brandon White (two singles) and Connor Dewees (two singles) also tallied two hits as part of an 11-hit Cardinals attack.

Alex Tucci pitched a solid contest but was saddled with the loss. Tucci allowed two runs and seven hits over five innings, but the Cardinals scored four times in the sixth inning to put the game away.

Three-way playoff for regular season title: With Windsor and East Prospect both claiming victories to improve to 17-13, a virtual three-way tie exists with York Township (16-12-1).

The key part of the deadlock is that tie that Township earned after an interleague clash with Pleasureville last month. Since the Susquehanna League does not utilize ties in their standings, the 7-7 tie game back on July 13 cannot affect the SL standings.

That holds true whether or not Township wins or loses its regular season finale with Conrads Sunday. Either YT would have 17 wins or 13 losses, which would be even with the other two sides.

As a result, the three teams have all deemed to be even resulting in the needs for a playoff.

That playoff will commence Monday. By virtue of a coin flip Sunday, Windsor was awarded a bye. That means that East Prospect will take on York Township at 5:45 p.m. at Windsor. The winner of that contest will then play Windsor Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. at the home field of the loser of Monday’s contest.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAME

Jacobus 7, Felton 3: The Jackals plated five runs in the top of the fourth to rally for the road victory. Brayden Heaps had a monster game for Jacobus (12-16) with four hits and a RBI. Collin Slenker drove in a pair with a double during the fourth, while Roberto Barranca collected two hits, one of which was a solo home run. Jason Aspito tallied two of Felton’s eight hits for the contest. The former York Revolution standout only played eight games this season but finished with a .652 batting average (15 for 23). The Mad Dogs (1-29) will have a shot to crack into the SL postseason when they visit Stewartstown in a play-in contest Thursday.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Stoverstown 5, Mechanicsburg 1: The Tigers fell behind early but rallied on the back of a five-run third inning to claim the home victory. Teed Wertz drove in the only for Mechanicsburg (17-11-2) with a first-inning single. Stoverstown (27-1) got the bats going in the third inning with three singles, the third of which came off the bat of Levi Krause to tie things up. Nick Spangler and Xavier Bonilla followed with two-run doubles to cap off the big inning. Ryan Stinar settled down after the first to earn the victory. Stinar fanned seven over four innings while surrendering just four hits. Joe Yourgal pitched three scoreless innings of relief to earn the save.

Jefferson 6, Glen Rock 2: The Titans scored five times between the second and third innings to claim the home victory. Sam Crater, Ross Drawbaugh and Derek Sheckard all collected two hits for the victors. Joe Jasinski drove in a pair of runs with a single for Jefferson. Veteran Jon Kibler surrender two runs in the seventh but still collected the complete-game victory. Kibler fanned eight while allowing just three hits. Rick Goebeler allowed six runs (three earned) over five innings for Glen Rock (15-14). Goebeler did drive in a run with a single in the sixth inning.

Manchester 1, Jefferson 0: Jordan Nichols was nearly unhittable for Manchester Saturday. Nichols allowed just one hit and one walk while fanning 13 to lead the Indians past the Titans. The lone hit off Nichols was a one-out triple by Joe Jasinski in the second inning. Jasinski, however, was erased one batter later when Steve Gentile III lined out to Indians third baseman Christian LaBarbera, who beat Jasinski to the bag for an inning-ending double play. Will Kitts (two singles) drove in the game’s only run with a single in the fifth for Manchester (18-12). Jefferson (16-11-2) starter Zach Reed was sacked with the loss after allowing just one run and six hits over six innings.