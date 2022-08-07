Rahmer claims season's fifth win at Lincoln

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Points leader Freddie Rahmer raced to his fifth Lincoln Speedway win of the season on Saturday evening. Rahmer collected $4,000 for his 23rd career 410 sprint car win at the track.

Rahmer started ninth in the 30-lap feature event and began working his way forward as Franklintown’s Brie Hershey grabbed the early lead from the outside front row starting position. Rahmer was third by lap seven, and second on lap 13. One lap later he took the lead from Hershey. Hershey began to fade and would eventually drop from competition on the 26th lap.

During that action, York’s Cory Haas was on a mission to catch Rahmer. From the 12th starting spot, Haas caught up to Rahmer on the final lap, but his bid for the lead was unsuccessful. Haas had to settle for second just ahead of his nephew, York’s Chase Dietz, who started 15th. Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, and Hanover’s Dylan Norris completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Riley Emig, Zane Rudisill, Jim Siegel, Brandon Rahmer and Tyler Ross.

Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith won the 20-lap 358 sprint car feature. Smith started sixth and took the lead from York’s Travis Scott on the third lap for his second Lincoln win of the season. Scott finished second, followed by points leader Steve Owings, Cody Fletcher and Wellsville’s Chris Frank in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were York’s Jordan Strickler, David Holbrook, Frankie Herr, Doug Hammaker and Nash Ely.

Richie Hitzler won the xcel 600cc modified feature.

McIntyre claims win at Port Royal: Gerard McIntyre Jr. raced to his first win in several years in the 25-lap sprint car feature at Port Royal on Saturday. McIntyre collected $4,000 for his victory, which came over two-time 2022 winner Jeff Halligan. Blane Heimbach finished third, with Danny Dietrich and Michael Walter II in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mike Wagner, Dan Shetler, Kassidy Kreitz, Lucas Wolfe, and Jason Shultz.

The remainder of the program at Port Royal was rained out.

Grove washout: The Friday evening program at Williams Grove was rained out.

Gutshall wins at BAPS: Chase Gutshall raced to his second BAPS Motor Speedway win of the season in Saturday’s 25-lap feature. Gutshall’s win came over Kenny Edkin, with Troy Rhome, Tony Jackson and Steve Fannasy in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, early leader Mike Enders, Nate Young, Daniel John and Jay Fannasy.

Travis Mease raced to the limited late model win over Matt Murphy, with Randy Stoudt, DJ Mease and Wayne Pfeil in the top five.

Chris Transeau was the Legends winner over Craley’s Bill Diehl, with Scott Musselman, Mike Racine and Shaun Abney completing the top five.

York’s Sam Rial won the extreme stock feature over York’s Patrick McClane, with Felton’s Bob Scott Jr, Hunter Fulton and Donnie Broderick in the top five.

Driver claims first victory Saturday at Selinsgrove: Joey Amantea scored his first ever USAC East Coast 360 wingless sprint car victory at Selinsgrove on Saturday. Amantea’s big win came over series point leader Briggs Danner, with Mike Thompson, Steve Drevicki and Ed Aiken in the top five.

York’s Rick Eckert grabbed his fifth overall win of the season in the super late model feature. Eckert bested speedway win leader Jeff Rine for the victory with Dylan Yoder, Bryan Bernheisel and Jim Bernheisel next in line.

Jake Jones was the roadrunner winner.

Wilbur celebrates birthday with win at Hagerstown: Veteran racer Steve Wilbur celebrated his 60th birthday with a win in the wingless super sportsman feature at Hagerstown on Saturday. Wilbur’s win came over Bob Gutshall, Brett Perigo, Kevin Gutshall and Trent Yoder.

Dylan Shatzer was the IMCA 305 sprint winner over Steve Kennewell, Drew Ritchey, Jay Fry and Brad Mellott.

Michael Altobelli was the Mid Atlantic modified winner.

World of Outlaws in Missouri: The World of Outlaws sprint cars raced in the Ironman weekend at Pevely, Missouri, over the weekend, with Carson Macedo winning Friday preliminary event over Brad Sweet, James McFadden, Donny Schatz and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart. Brock Zearfoss was 14th, and Hanover’s Jacob Allden 21st.

On Saturday in the 55-lap main event, Sweet turned the tables on Macedo to score the win with MacFaaden and Schatz third and fourth once again. Sheldon Haudenschild completed the top five.

Zearfoss was seventh, Schuchart 17th and Allen 23rd.

Flick wins in Ohio: AJ Flick scored his 11th win of the season in Saturday’s action at Sharon, Ohio.