Jefferson takes down Vikings on the road

Staff report

Jefferson's Ross Drawbaugh recorded three RBIs and scored a run Sunday to lead the Titans to a 10-1 victory against host Vikings in Central League action.

Jefferson teammate Jordan Witmer went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Aaron Becker went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Also contributing were Derek Sheckard, who went 2 for 3 with one run scored and Pat Schultz, who went 1 for 1 with one RBI.

Jefferson's Andrew Kramer, AJ Baadte and Brian Bossom combined for six strikeouts, two walks, four hits and one earned run to complete the game.

For Vikings, Ethan Zorbaugh scored a run, while Marcus Hill went 1 for 2 with a double and Carson Fries went 1 for 2.

With the win, Jefferson improves to 17-11-2, while Vikings falls to 8-21.