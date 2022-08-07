SPORTS

Jefferson takes down Vikings on the road

Staff report

Jefferson's Ross Drawbaugh recorded three RBIs and scored a run Sunday to lead the Titans  to a 10-1 victory against host Vikings in Central League action.

Jefferson teammate Jordan Witmer went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, while  Aaron Becker went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Also contributing were Derek Sheckard, who went 2 for 3 with one run scored and Pat Schultz, who went 1 for 1 with one RBI.

Jefferson's Ross Drawbaugh hits a 2 RBI double in the second inning against Stoverstown during second-inning action in Game 1 of the Central League Baseball Playoff Championship Series at Stoverstown Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Jefferson scored four runs in the inning before the game was suspended. Bill Kalina photo

Jefferson's Andrew Kramer, AJ Baadte and Brian Bossom combined for six strikeouts, two walks, four hits and one earned run to complete the game.

For Vikings, Ethan Zorbaugh scored a run, while Marcus Hill went 1 for 2 with a double and Carson Fries went 1 for 2.

With the win, Jefferson improves to 17-11-2, while Vikings falls to 8-21. 