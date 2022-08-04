South Mountain pitcher throws perfect game against Glen Rock

Staff report

South Mountain's Vince Apicella led the home team to victory in perfect fashion Thursday.

Apicella notched a perfect game as the Sox beat Glen Rock, 4-0, in Central League action. He struck out 11, walked none and allowed no hits. The defense did its part by allowing no errors.

Teammate Dan Leitholf went 2 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored, while Cam Kearns went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Austin Goudeaux went 1 for 2 with one run scored.

For Glen Rock, Brandon Purdy threw a complete game, striking out one and walking one, while allowing one earned run to take the loss.

With the win, South Mountain improves to 15-12-2, while Glen Rock falls to 15-13.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Mechanicsburg 5, Manchester 2: At Manchester, the Cardinals plated three runs in the top of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie and went on to capture the road victory. Individually for the Cardinals, Braeden Kolmensberger went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while Maika Niu went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored, and Nick Keane went 1 for 2 with one run scored and one RBI. Relief pitcher Kyle Otstot threw four shutout innings for the Cardinals, striking out three and walking none, while allowing two hits to pick up the win. For the Indians, Christian LaBarbera went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and Jonah Latshaw went 2 for 3 at the plate. Manchester starter Michael Houseal threw six innings, striking out one and walking one, while allowing four hits and no earned runs to take the loss. With the win, Mechanicsburg improves to 15-9-2, while Manchester falls to 17-12-0.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

East Prospect 11, Stewartstown 0 (6 Innings): At East Prospect, Dalton Renn led the Pistons to the home victory by going 4 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Mark Schauren went 4 for 4 with a double, one run scored, while Anthony Torreullas went 1 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Also contributing for the Pistons were Ryky Smith, who went 1 for 2 with a double, one RBI and one run scored, and Drake Renn, who went 1 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored. Zach Sacoman threw a complete six-inning shutout, striking out three, walking none and allowing seven singles to pick up the win. For the Vets, Brian Romig and Bubba Jacobs each went 2 for 3 at the plate. With the win, East Prospect improves to 16-13, while Stewartstown falls to 7-22.

Conrads 6, York Township 4: At Conrads, Emmett Simpson led the home team to the victory by going 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Channing Bratton went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two walks, while Jonathan Karlheim went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Starting pitcher Brandon Walters threw five innings, striking out seven and walking six, while allowing three hits and two earned runs to pick up the win. For the visitors, Tyler Page went 1 for 2 at the plate with a double and two runs scored, while Dean Davis went 1 for 2 with a double and three RBIs. York Township's Max Naill and Robert Leon each went 1 for 2 with one run scored. With the win, Conrads improves to 13-16, while York Township falls to 16-12-1.

Windsor 3, Hallam 1 (8 Innings): At Hallam, Connor Dewees's one-out RBI single in the top of the eighth scored Matt Robinson from third to give the Cardinals the lead. Teammate Zach Gettys sacrifice fly tacked on an insurance run to finish off the scoring at 3-1. Individually for the Cardinals, Robinson went 1 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored, while Logan Whitman went 1 for 2 with one run scored. Starting pitcher Hunter Sentz threw seven innings, striking out eight and walking one, while allowing five hits and one earned run to pick up a no-decision. For the Express, Zach Leonhard threw a complete game, striking out eight and walking four, while allowing five hits and two earned runs to take the loss. Teammate Simon Lipsius went 2 for 4 at the plate with one RBI. With the win, Windsor, improves to 16-13, while Hallam falls to 15-14.