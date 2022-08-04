Mother Nature spoils swan song for longtime Pleasureville player

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

It’s not often that Father Time and Mother Nature collide.

But when they do, it can spoil a special moment.

‘Tis the story of longtime Pleasureville veteran Scott Ream.

Ream was expecting to hang up his cleats for the final time last week after a Thursday home date with rival Mount Wolf.

Father Time, you see, was starting to catch up.

But, after 25 years of playing in the Central League with both the York Yankees and then the Hawks, Ream’s date with destiny met a peculiar twist.

Enter Mother Nature.

Plans washed out: Ream’s final farewell was upended by inclement weather, on a night when Ream and his son Jaxon were to set to walk off the field together.

And Ream likely won’t have another chance to fulfill that dream this season.

Instead, the veteran may have to wait until next season to see his final wish in a Pleasureville uniform come to fruition.

“Unless something changes, I might have to push it back a year,” Ream said.

Busy schedule: Part of the uncertainty lies with Ream’s schedule. He coaches three of his 12-year-old son’s baseball teams, which takes up a good bit of his available time.

Since the teams that Ream coaches will either be playing or practicing on the days that Pleasureville plays, Ream has conceded his time to say goodbye has been postponed.

“Between his baseball and basketball, I can’t make another game this year,” Ream said.

And since Thursday was the final time he was available for a game in the regular season and Pleasureville is not appearing to be in contention for a postseason berth, it doesn’t look like Ream will get that special moment with his son.

At least this season.

And when he does say goodbye, it likely won't be the same.

Everything aligned ... almost: Timing had appeared to align perfectly with Ream’s ultimate plan. Jaxon’s first game watching his dad play had come against Mount Wolf, the same team the Hawks were slated to play in his farewell.

“Three days after he was born, the first game he came to see was at Mount Wolf,” Ream said. “And last Thursday was his birthday, but it got rained out.”

Ream had even received special approval from the league to allow his son to take the field with him for the final innings of his last game.

And then Mother Nature spoiled it.

Well, kind of.

“My son doesn’t really want me to retire,” Ream said. “Because he loves tagging along and shagging balls during BP.”

Whenever the retirement happens, Ream will be ready.

“I mentally prepared myself this entire year for this decision that I made back in January, but it just didn’t seem to work out.”

One day it will, but until then, just two words have taken precedence — stay tuned.