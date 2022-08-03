York County bowlers looking forward to PBA East Region tourney

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

The PBA Bowlers Supply/Storm Open at Colony Park North Lanes this weekend is an opportunity for bowlers to prove themselves.

A talented field of 90 bowlers from seven states is expected to compete for the first prize of $3,000.

Cody Shoemaker, of Hanover; Scott Schnur Jr., of York; and Eric Smith, of Dallastown, are looking to bolster their bowling resumes and collect a check.

The timing may be ideal for Shoemaker, a 28-year-old right-hander. He finished 12th at the PBA Rockaway Lanes Open in Rockaway, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 31.

In April, he captured his first PBA East Region title, winning the PBA Bowlers Discount Pro Shop Open at AMF Towson Lanes in Towson, Maryland. Shoemaker is one of just five county bowlers to win a PBA East Region title.

Schnur, a 24-year-old right-hander, almost stole the spotlight at the York tournament last year. He finished in ninth place and earned $800. He qualified 16th in a field of 92 bowlers.

Smith, a two-time BowlerMaxx York County Match Play champ, has been at the top of his game the past several years. The 39-year-old right-hander hopes to utilize his experience to make a mark regionally.

Colony Park Lanes North will host a pro-am tournament at 7 p.m. Friday before qualifying gets underway with eight games on Saturday. Sessions start at 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The top one-third of the field advances to Sunday, when bowlers roll four more games, beginning at 8 a.m. The top 16 advance to best-of-three matches. The field is then cut to the top eight, which competes in best-of-three matches. The semifinals and finals are single elimination.

The field includes five former PBA Bowlers Supply/Storm Open champs. They are: Darren Andretta, of Wantagh, New York; Thomas Coco, of Cortlandt Manor, New York; Zach Gentile of Modena, New York; Rick Graham of Elizabethtown, Lancaster County; and Anthony Neuer, of Milton, Northumberland County.

The tournament is free and open to the public.