Pokopec's RBI single pushes Mount Wolf past Pleasureville

Staff report

Steve Pokopec's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning handed Mount Wolf the walk-off win Wednesday against Pleasureville.

Pokopec's hit scored Andrew Srebroski from third base, giving the hosts a 4-3 victory in Central League action.

Srebroski's triple earlier in the inning had scored Drew Sassaman, tying the game at 3 apiece. For the game, Srebroski was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Sassaman went 3 for 4 with a triple and two runs scored.

Wolves teammate Hunter Merritt went 1 for 2 at the plate, while also coming on in relief, throwing 4 2/3 innings of shutout ball. He struck out eight and walked one, while allowing four hits to pick up the win.

For the Hawks, Landon Ness connected for a solo homer and started the game on the mound, throwing five innings. He struck out six and walking two, while allowing three hits and no earned runs to record a no-decision. Teammate Kenny Laughman went 2 for 3 at the plate with one RBI.

With the win, Mount Wolf improves to 21-7-0, while Pleasureville falls to 8-18-1.

INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL

Glen Rock 1, East Prospect 0: At Glen Rock, Brendan Martin led the home team to the victory by going 2 for 3 at the plate, smacking a solo homer in the bottom of the first that gave the team all the offense it would need. Martin also started the game on the mound, throwing five innings, while striking out none, walking none and allowing three hits to pick up the win. Teammate Connor Hood went 1 for 2 at the plate, while Alex Kidwiler and Brandon Purdy threw the final two innings to complete the shutout win. For East Prospect, Nick Lucky went 2 for 2 at the plate with two doubles, while Mark Schauren went 1 for 2. Nick Kreider threw a complete game on the mound, striking out seven and walking one, while allowing three hits and one earned run to take the loss. With the win, Glen Rock improves to 15-12-0, while East Prospect falls to 15-13.