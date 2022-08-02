Dewees homers in bottom of sixth to lift Windsor past Hallam

Staff report

Windsor's Connor Dewees belted a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday to break a tie with Hallam, and the Cardinals held on for the 2-1 victory at home.

Windsor's Matt Robinson went 1 for 2, hitting a double and notching one RBI, while Brandon Ritchie went 1 for 2 at the plate. Tyler Stabley threw a complete game for the Cardinals, striking out seven and walking seven, while allowing six singles and one earned run to pick up the win.

For the Express, Matthew Carta threw a complete game, striking out five and walking two, while allowing five hits and two earned runs to take the loss. Teammate Simon Lipsius went 2 for 3 with one run scored, while Ethan Shimmel and Zach Zambito each went 1 for 2 at the plate.

With the win, Windsor improves to 15-13, while Hallam falls to 15-13.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

York Township 4, Conrads 3: At York Township, Zach Ness led the home team to victory by throwing 4 1/3 of relief. He struck out five and walked three, allowing two hits and one earned run to pick up the win. Teammate Max Naill went 2 for 3 at the plate with one RBI, while Jake Reichard went 2 for 3 with one run scored, and Dennis Porter Jr. went 2 for 4 with one run scored. For Conrads, Channing Bratton went 3 for 4, hitting a solo homer and recording two runs scored, while Loch Williams went 2 for4 with one RBI. Randy Stewart threw a complete game for Conrads, striking out two and walking two, while allowing nine hits and two earned runs to take the loss. With the win, York Township improves to 16-11-1, while Conrads falls to 12-16.

East Prospect 13, Stewartstown 6: At Stewartstown, Jay Clinger helped the Pistons to the road victory by going 2 for 4 on the day, hitting a double and notching two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Caleb Sturtevant went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored, while Anthony Torreullas connected for a homer and collected two RBIs, and Nick Lucky connected for a solo homer. Also contributing to the onslaught were Mark Schauren, who went 1 for 2 with a double, one run scored and three walks, and Dalton Renn, who picked up two RBIs and scored two runs. For the Vets, Joey Thomas went 3 for 3, smacking a triple and a double and scoring a run, while Jason Williams went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs, Also contributing were Jere Preston (1 for 2, home run, two RBIs), Riley Thomas (2 for 4, one run scored), Matt Buckery (2 for 5, one RBI, one run scored), and Hunter Spalt (solo home run). With the win, East Prospect improves to 15-12, while Stewartstown falls to 7-21.

Jacobus 16, Felton 3: At Felton, Collin Slenker led the Jackals to the road victory by going 3 for 5 at the plate, hitting a triple and recording three RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Christopher Keefer went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI, while Brenden Delridge went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and one RBI and Brian Hauer went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. Also contributing for Jacobus were Evan Tanner, who went 1 for 2 with a double, four RBIs and one run scored; Shane Hulbert, who picked up three RBIs; AJ Miller, who scored two runs and added one RBI; Roberto Barranca, who went 1 for 2 with a double and one run scored; and Dayne Yourkavitch, who went 1 for 2. For the Mad Dogs, Griffin Myers went 3 for 3 with a double and one run scored; Jason Aspito went 2 for 3 with one run scored; Cameron Harnish went 1 for 3 with two runs scored; and Quinton McNew went 1 for 2. With the win, Jacobus improves to 10-16-2, while Felton falls to 1-27.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

South Mountain 5, Vikings 3: At Dillsburg, Justin Charles threw a complete game on the mound for the Sox, striking out seven and walking none, while allowing five hits and three earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Tyler Yohn went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored, while teammate Austin Goudeaux went 1 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored. For the Vikings, Cole Bixler went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and teammate Robbie Bertucio went 2 for 3, with a triple and two runs scored. With the win, South Mountain improves to 14-12-2, while Vikings falls to 8-20-0.

Glen Rock 3, Manchester 0: At Manchester, Rick Goebeler led the visitors to the victory by throwing a complete game shutout. He struck out three, walked none and allowed six singles to pick up the win. Teammate Connor Hood went 1 for 3 at the plate with one RBI and one run scored, while Jonathan Lugo went 1 for 1. For the Indians, Kody Reeser threw a complete game, striking out 10 and walking four, while allowing four hits and three earned runs to take the loss. Teammate Justin Lichtenwalner went 2 for 3 at the plate. With the win, Glen Rock improves to 14-12-0, while Manchester falls to 17-11-0.

Stoverstown 5, Jefferson 1: At Jefferson, EJ Nadonly started on the mound for the Tigers, throwing six innings, while striking out three, walking three and allowing three singles and no earned runs to pick up the win. Teammate Chris Mattison went 2 for 4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored, while Nick Spangler went 1 for 3 and collected two RBIs. For the Titans, Sam Crater went 2 for 3, while teammate Jon Kibler started the game on the mound, throwing for four innings, striking out six and walking none, while allowing two hits and no earned runs to take the loss. With the win, Stoverstown improves to 26-1-0, while Jefferson falls to 15-10-2.

Mechanicsburg 14, Mount Wolf 4: At Mount Wolf, Maika Niu led the Cardinals to the road victory by going 2 for 5 at the plate, belting a home run and recording four RBIs. Teammate Spencer Butz went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Jace Fetterman went 2 for 3 with a double and one run scored. Adding to the effort for Cardinals were Brady Ebbert and Nate Kinsey, who each went 2 for 5 with a double and two runs scored. For the Wolves, Steve Pokopec went 2 for 3, hitting a home run and recording three RBIs, while teammate Drew Sassaman went 3 for 4 with one run scored, Grant Hoover went 1 for 3 with two runs scored, and Hunter Merritt went 1 for 2. With the win, Mechanicsburg improves to 14-9-2, while Mount Wolf falls to 20-7-0.