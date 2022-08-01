Macri's season just keeps getting better: Dirt track racing

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri had a really good 2021 racing season, but 2022 is looking much better. The defending Champion Racing Oil Central PA Sprint Car champion is again leading that series by a large margin.

Right now he is also the leading feature winner in 410 sprint car competition in the nation.

Friday evening he did the one thing he hadn’t been able to do earlier this season: He won a race outside the central PA racing circuit. Macri drove to victory in the Rayce Rudine Foundation event at Greenwood, Nebraska’s I-70 Speedway. That race was sanctioned by the All Star Circuit of Champions.

Before that, Macri had won Central PA point races at a number of tracks, with Friday’s win bringing his season win total to 17. Macri has six wins at Port Royal, three each at Williams Grove and Lincoln, and single victories at Path Valley, Bloomsburg, Selinsgrove and Bridgeport, New Jersey. Four of those Pennsylvania wins were also in All Star sanctioned events, which means he has won five times with the All Stars this season. That is second only to defending All Star champion Tyler Courtney on that circuit.

On the local ovals this past weekend, Dyan Cisney and Danny Dietrich shared wins at Port Royal’s Twin 20 lap Living Legends Dream Race. For Cisney, it marked his first win in a season of near misses and frustration.

For Dietrich the win at Port was his first there this season but his 11th overall. Dietrich has nine wins on the local circuit and two in Ohio during the All Stars Ohio Speedweek.

Freddie Rahmer, who leads the points at both Williams Grove and Lincoln, won at Lincoln Saturday, his fourth win there this season. Ironically, his point lead at Williams Grove is despite the fact that he hasn’t won there yet this season.

West York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh won Saturday’s 358 sprint car feature at Lincoln for his first win of the season. The win was, however, Rohrbaugh’s series leading 20th career win in the 358's at Lincoln.

At one point early in the race, Rohrbaugh had to fend off challenges from two drivers, Nash Ely and Cody Fletcher. He had also raced against their fathers.

Rohrbaugh has also won at Lincoln in the 410 sprints, semi-lates and thundercars.

THIS WEEKEND

Williams Grove will offer up a special program Friday evening featuring the 410 sprint cars and the 358 sprint cars. The event will be the Billy Kimmel Memorial Race, honoring the popular low-budget racer who lost his life in a sprint car crash at the Grove a number of years ago. The Kimmel family will be on hand to present their scholarships as part of the Billy Kimmel foundation.

The 410 sprint cars will race in an added purse event with time trial setting the heat line ups.

For the 358 sprint cars, this will be one of the biggest races in the series history. Last winter, Williams Grove management came up with a unique way to add extra money to the purse for what they are calling the 358 sprint Match Race.

Williams Grove offered its standard purse for the race, which totals out to $8,000. Then they offered fans, racers and businesses a chance to add to that purse. The plus side was that any amount donated to the purse up to $5,000 would then be matched by the Grove management. These monies would then be divided equally among the 24-car starting field.

The money donated was actually well over $5,000, so the Grove is putting $13,000 into the purse, with the extra money added as well. What that means is perhaps the biggest overall purse in 358 sprint history, although not the biggest winner’s share.

The money is divided equally, with the winner expected to take home $2,021, while last place will offer $696, more than $500 added to each position. The 358 sprint racers will draw for heat race starting positions, and then the top finishers will redraw for the top starting spots in the feature.

Saturday is York County Racing Club night at Lincoln Speedway. Lincoln program on this night will feature the 410 sprint cars, the 358 sprint cars and the Xcel 600cc modifieds.

Port Royal’s Saturday show features the sprint cars, super late models, and PASS 305 sprints.

BAPS Motor Speedway is in action Saturday with the super sportsman cars headlining. Also on the program are the limited late models, Legends cars and extreme stock cars.

Selinsgrove returns to action on Saturday with the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint cars in the headline position. The super late models and roadrunners also compete.

Hagerstown’s Saturday show will feature the IMCA 305 sprints, wingless super sportsman, crate modifieds and Mid Atlantic Modifieds.

YCRC FAMILY PICNIC

It’s a busy weekend for the York County Racing Club. After Saturday’s club night at Lincoln Speedway, the club’s family picnic will be held Sunday at the Club Hall in Zion’s View.

The meal starts at noon, with the YCRC providing barbecue, hot dogs, corn on the cob and soft drinks. Each family is asked to bring along a covered dish entree and their own dinnerware.

Fun for all with special games for the children.

