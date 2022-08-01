High scores and on-the-road victories for league baseball on Monday

Staff report

Local baseball saw victories for teams on the road across the board on Monday night.

Here's how the games played out:

Central League

Vikings 4, South Mountain 2: At Shiloh, the Vikings scored three unanswered runs to take the lead and went on to capture the victory. Individually for the Vikings, Ethan Zorbaugh went 2 for 3 at the plate, including a double, one RBI, one run scored; Hank Leighty went 1 for 3 at the plate, including a double, two RBIs; Grant Myers went 1 for 2, including a double, one RBI; while Jeff Minot scored two runs. On the mound for the home team, Matt Knisely, Jose Pena and Carson Fries combined to strike out six, walk four and allow one earned run to combine for the win. For the Sox, Jaiden Augustine went 2 for 3 at the plate with one run scored, while Aaron Renninger threw a complete game on the mound, striking out 10, walking three, allowing six hits and three earned runs to take the loss. With the win, the Vikings improve to 8-19-0, while South Mountain falls to 13-12-2.

Interleague Baseball

Pleasureville 10, Hallam 4: At Hallam, Ryan Gordon led the Hawks to the road victory by going 2 for 2 at the plate with one RBI and one run scored, while also starting on the mound, throwing five shutout innings, striking out six, walking one and allowing four hits to pick up the win. Teammates Collin Boldt went 2 for 4 at the plate, including a double, two RBIs, one run scored; Riley Weaver went 2 for 5 with two RBIs, one run scored; Braydon Harris went 1 for 1 with one RBI, one run scored; Kenny Laughman picked up two RBIs; while Tyler Wagner connected for a double, scored three runs and added one RBI. For the Express, Simon Lipsius went 2 for 4 at the plate, while teammates Nathaniel Brown went 1 for 2 with one run scored, and Ethan Shimmel had a double, collected three RBIs and scored one run. With the win, Pleasureville improves to 8-17-1, while Hallam falls to 15-12.

Mechanicsburg 8, Stewartstown 1: At Stewartstown, Brady Ebbert led the Cardinals to the road victory by throwing a complete game on the mound, striking out four, walking one, allowing four hits and one earned run to pick up the win. Teammate Jace Fetterman went 3 for 4 at the plate, including a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored; while Braeden Kolmensberger went 2 for 3 at the plate, including two homers, three RBIs and two runs scored. For the Vets, Brian Romig went 1 for 2 at the plate with one run scored; Bryar Robinson went 1 for 2 at the plate, including a double; and Matt Buckery went 1for 2 at the plate. With the win, Mechanicsburg improves to 14-9-2, while Stewartstown falls to 7-20.

