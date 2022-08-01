Former Central golfer missing home but focused on getting better at Auburn

Golf has been a part of the Bacha family for so long that some might call it a tradition. Carson Bacha calls it a profession.

The Central York graduate will never forget his preschool days when his father would take him golfing every day before school at Hawks Lake and then drive with him and his sister to get glazed donuts. Nowadays, Bacha is more focused on balancing his college classes with his status as a student-athlete at Auburn University.

In the SEC there are no off days, he faces the best golfers in college regularly.

Bacha, a finance major, takes online courses but spends most of his time at tournaments or practicing with his coaches. The adjustment from high school to college has been a tough one but the York County native still has found success. His team is the 13th-ranked program in golf after being ranked 17th in preseason ranks. Individually, Bacha finished 20th at the NCAA Division I championships and had a streak and finished no lower than 23rd in ten straight tournaments.

He said his season was a result of all the hard work paying off.

“All the hard work coming together," Bacha said. "Trusting the process. Being the hardest worker I can be. Early morning in the facility and the gym. We have a great workout program. Mark Blackburn, PGA tour coach, he’s helped. I just keep chipping away. It’s nice to see the success come from that.”

Bacha has worked hard at the game for a long time. He grew up in a family where every sibling has at some point played the sport for a team. His fondest memories include those of watching his older brother play at Central York, an experience that would lead him to play for the same program.

His outstanding play in high school was nothing short of captivating. In his senior year, he had a scoring average of 64.7 and won counties shooting -8 under then districts at -10. He won state and set the state record at eight under. He won counties three times, districts twice and state once.

He’ll never forget the moment he won states, something he calls his fondest memory.

“State record is my favorite memory from high school. I had dreamed about that," Bacha said. "That was a special moment.”

His choice of Auburn may have been one of his easiest decisions. Bacha knew he wanted to go somewhere south and avoid the cold in the north. After his first visit to Auburn, he called his parents, telling them he thought this was the college for him. It’s been an adjustment from life in York County to Alabama. The weather is different, especially in the winters, and Bacha is no longer surrounded by the support of friends and family.

Still, it’s his golf game that has changed the most, as he is pitted against the best players in college every tournament. The biggest difference he’s noticed between college and high school is “every player is a good player. The margins that separate you are a lot smaller," he said.

Bacha hasn’t been complacent, despite his past success. The 19-year-old said his game has a lot more focus to it than before.

“You practice but you don’t know how to practice in high school. Not until you go out there with a purpose do you know what you’re doing,” he said. “Nowadays, I have a set plan on what I’m going to do. When I’m going to the course, I can leave after knowing I got better that day.”

He said his improvement has been in every area of the game.

“All parts of my game have become better. I think my way around courses. Mentally, I’ve improved,” Bacha said.

There have been no easy days and no breaks for the Auburn golfer. He continues to wake up every morning to practice. He plans on playing in the Western AM in Chicago this summer and the US AM later this month. While Bacha has put in the time and effort there is still no one he gives the credit to more than his father, Kevin, and mother, Kerri.

He’ll never forget the days when it was just him and his brothers at a local golf club working on being the best they can be. He hasn’t let go of the past but rather is focused on his goals for the future.

“I’m sticking to the process. My goal and ultimate dream is to play on the PGA tour,” said Bacha. ”I have three years of eligibility left. I can win in college; I’ve gotten my game to that point. Winning a personal title would be nice also. The team winning a national championship would be even better.”