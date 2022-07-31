Rahmer takes fourth win of season at Lincoln Speedway

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Freddie Rahmer raced to his fourth Lincoln Speedway win of the season Saturday evening. Rahmer’s 22nd career win at the track, where his father, Fred Rahmer, leads all drivers in career victories, was worth $5,000.

Rahmer started from the eighth position in the 30-lap 410 sprint car feature event as York's Glwnndon Forsythe jumped into the early lead from the outside of the front row. Forsythe held the top spot for five laps before fourth starter Chad Trout, of Thomasville, took command. Trout appeared to have the race in hand until Mark Smith and Tyler Ross tangled while racing for fourth with just two laps remaining. On the restart, Rahmer, who had just taken second from York’s Chase Dietz a few laps earlier, was able to get around Trout for the lead and drive on to victory. Trout finished second, with Dietz, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, and Forsythe in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jim Siegel, Hanover’s Dylan Norris, York’s Cory Haas, Dover’s Alan Krimes and Brandon Rahmer.

In the 20-lap 358 sprint feature, York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh vaulted from fourth to first on the opening lap and then had to fend off several challengers to secure his first win of the season. Rohrbaugh’s win was his division-leading 20th career win at Lincoln. Point leader Steve Owings grabbed second in the closing laps, with Nash Ely, Cody Fletcher and Hayden Miller in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Wellsville’s Chris Frank, Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith, David Holbrook and Eddie Strada.

Veteran racer Bobby Beard, of Hanover, raced to a flag to flag victory in the 20-lap limited late model feature event. Beard’s 10th career Lincoln limited late model win came over Jake Moser, with Andrew Yoder coming from 14th for third. Jed Latshaw and Dan Zechman completed the first five.

PORT ROYAL, Saturday

Saturday’s Living Legends Dream race at Port Royal saw two drivers pick up victories in the new Twin 20's format. In the first 20-lap feature, Dylan Cisney scored the $6,000 win with a last lap pass of Lance Dewease. Danny Dietrich finished third, with Logan Wagner and Justin Whittall in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mike Wagner, Michael Walter II, Blane Heimbach, Gerard McIntyre Jr. and Ryan Smith.

The second feature found Dietrich scoring his first Port Royal win of the season. That one also was worth $6,000. Dewease again finished second, with Heimbach, Cisney, and Walter in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Whittall, Smith, Logan Wagner, Mike Wagner and Rick Lafferty.

York’s Rick Eckert raced to the super late model win, with Jared Miley, Dillan Stake, Dyaln Yoder and Gary Stuhler in the top five.

WILLIAMS GROVE, Friday

Racing was rained out at Williams Grove on Friday.

BAPS, Saturday

Tony Jackson raced to victory in the once rained-out Firecracker 40 for the super sportsman car, held Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway. Jackson took the lead on the second lap and led the remaining 39 go rounds for the win.

Kenny Edkin finished second, with Russ Mitten, Matt Ondek and Luke Deatrick in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mike Enders, Steve Fannasy, Chase Gutshall, Jay Fannasy, and Troy Rhome.

Bob Stough was the Legends winner over Logan Carbaugh, Travis McClelland, Seth Kearchner and Travis Perry.

Brandon Edgar won the 602 modified feature, and Travis Brown was the limited stock winner.

PATH VALLEY, Saturday

Craig Perigo won Saturday’s wingless super sportsman feature at path Valley. Perigo’s win came over Billy Brian Jr., Trent Yoder, Steve Wilbur and Luke Lenker.

Randy Burkholder was the limited late model winner with Sean Merkel, D J Myers, Alyssa Rowe and Steve Lowery in the top five.

HAGERSTOWN, Saturday

Devin Hart topped the late model sportsman at Hagerstown on Saturday with Cody Kershner and Donnie Farling next in line. Jasen Geesaman was the pure stock winner.

URC, Saturday

The URC 360 sprint cars raced at Grandview Saturday with Josh Weller picking up the win over Adam Carberry, Dallas Schott, Troy Betts and Joe Kata III. Rounding out the top 10 were Mike Thompson, Brandon McGough, Jason Shultz, Danny Peebles and Ryan Stillwaggon.

ALL STARS

Thursday’s opening night of All Star action at the I 70 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska, was rained out, but on Friday it was Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri racing to the victory. Macri’s win was his first outside the local area this year and 17th overall. He collected $26,000 for the win. Buddy Kofoid, Justin Peck, Parker Price Miller and Hunter Scheurenberg completed the top five. Brent Marks was 11th and Kyle Reinhardt 25th.

Saturday the All Stars moved on to the famed Knoxville, Iowa, track where Rico Abreu scored a thrilling victory over Kerry Madsen, Tyler Courtney, Giovanni Scelzi and Brian Brown. Marks was 8th and Reinhardt 23rd.

OUTLAWS

The World of Outlaws visited Weedsport, New York, on Saturday, with Dvid Gravel scoring the win over Donny Schatz. Paulie Colagiovanni was third followed by Brad Sweet and Hanover’s Jacob Allen. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was 11th and Brock Zearfoss was 14th.

WESTERN PA

A J Flick won Friday’s 410 sprint feature at Lernerville, and George Hobaugh was Saturday’s winner at Sharon, Ohio.

