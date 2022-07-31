7 hits bring in 8 runs for Stoverstown in interleague win against York Township

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

It is usually a good sign when a team holds the Central League-leading Stoverstown Tigers to seven or fewer hits.

While York Township achieved that goal in an interleague tilt Saturday afternoon in Stoverstown, the end result was far from satisfactory.

Of those seven hits, five of them went for extra bases, including back-to-back home runs by Chris Mattison and Levi Krause in the third inning.

Nick Spangler opened the floodgates with a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the first to help lead Stoverstown to an 8-2 victory.

More:Is Pennsylvania ready for the return of the American marten?

More:Glen Rock, Stoverstown come out on top in Thursday league baseball

More:Pleasureville rallies past Windsor in interleague action

Joe Yourgal picked up the victory with five scoreless innings on the mound for Stoverstown (25-1). The right-hander scattered three hits while fanning three.

Ethan Fuhrman was the lone Stoverstown player with multiple hits as Fuhrman managed two hits — a single and a triple.

Max Naill collected two of York Township’s six hits in the setback.

Other games:

Jefferson 6, York Township 0: At Spry, Zach Reed nearly threw a perfect-game but had to settled for a no-hitter as the Titans rolled to the interleague triumph. Reed’s only blemish of the day was a leadoff walk to Naill to start the sixth inning. Reed fanned nine in the victory. Brodey Neveker hit a two-run homer for the Titans (15-9-2). Township dropped to 15-11-1.

Manchester 13, Conrads 0: At New Bridgeville, the Indians broke out the bats to secure the big interleague triumph. Manchester tallied 19 hits in the victory, four of which came off the bat of Robbie Elzinga (4 for 4, 3 singles and a double). Adam Kipp added three hits while Jonah Latshaw, Logan Allison, Christian LaBarbera, Matt Jordan and Spencer Rhoads all produced two hits apiece. Jordan Nichols earned the victory allowing just four hits over seven scoreless frames. Nichols walked only two, but fanned 13 for Manchester (17-10).

Glen Rock 6, Conrads 1: At New Bridgeville, the visitors raced out to a 4-0 lead after two innings to secure the interleague victory. Brandon Purdy allowed one unearned run over 5⅓ innings to collect the victory for Glen Rock. Justin Anderson and Alex Kidwiler (two doubles) each tallied two hits, while Brendan Martin slugged a home run in the seventh inning to provide some insurance. Austin Dunlap drove in the only run for the home team with a sixth-inning single. Glen Rock improved to 13-12 with the victory while Conrads dropped 12-15.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Dillsburg 9, East Prospect 5: At East Prospect, the Sox rallied back late by scoring six runs over the final three innings to upend the defending Susquehanna League champs Saturday morning. Tyler Yohn and Zack VonStein each collected three hits each with VonStein blasting a two-run triple in the sixth. Jeremy Gilbert and Dalton Miller each tallied two hits each while both driving in two runs. Nic Flaherty settled down after a rough first two innings in which the Pistons scored four runs to pick up the victory. Flaherty allowed just one hit over his final five innings. Jay Clinger tallied two hits as the Pistons managed only five hits in the setback. The Sox improved to 13-11-2 with the victory.

Mechanicsburg 5, East Prospect 4: At East Prospect, the Pistons fell behind 5-0 after 1½ innings and couldn’t complete the comeback in a rematch of last summer’s York County Championship Series. The Cardinals scored four runs in the first inning, two of which came off the bat of Jace Fetterman, who collected two doubles in the triumph. East Prospect starter Zach Sacoman settled down after falling behind 5-0. Sacoman scattered 11 hits over seven innings while allowing five runs (four earned). Ryan Flury tallied two of EP’s five hits for the contest. The Pistons dropped to 14-12.

Vikings 17, Felton 2: At Felton, the visitors used big innings in the second and sixth to roll past the Mad Dogs Saturday morning. Vikings scored six times in the second before adding 10 more in the sixth. The visitors pounded out 17 hits in the victory with Cole Bixler and Jeff Minot tallying three apiece. Ethan Zorbaugh finished with two hits including a grand slam in the sixth. Nick Barnett allowed two runs and nine hits over seven innings to secure the victory. Kameron Bayman, Jason Aspito and Lee Kling all tallied two hits each for the Mad Dogs, who fell to 1-26. Vikings, which started the season 0-10, improved to 7-19.

Hallam 4, Mechanicsburg 3: At Hallam, the Express pulled into a virtual tie atop the Susquehanna League standings after scoring twice in bottom of the seventh to rally for victory. Trailing 3-2 entering the bottom of the inning, Simon Lipsius reached on a error to bring the game-winning run to the plate. After falling behind in the count 0-2, Alex Tucci worked the count even before launching to a home run over the right-field fence for the walk-off victory. Tucci’s blast earned Ethan Shimmel the victory. Shimmel, who took over for Tucci in the sixth, pitched two scoreless innings while fanning three. Josh McCombs pitched brilliantly for the Cardinals as he allowed just two runs and seven hits over five innings. Mechanicsburg fell to 14-10-2 after the setback, while the Express improved to 15-11.