York County pipeline developing to Saint Francis University

The minor leagues are a farm system for baseball that allows them to develop younger talent before sending players on to the major leagues. The NBA has a similar system with their g-league, and other sports have their developmental leagues.

York County high schools seem to be somewhat of a developmental league for one college — Saint Francis University, which has sent close to 10 offers to local athletes over the past three years.

Recent offers from the NCAA Division I football program went to Central York lineman Danny Pham and York Suburban running back Mike Bentivegna.

Saint Francis — located in Cambria County, Pennsylvania, nearly three hours from York County — has a Football Bowl Subdivision program. No school boasts more York-area football graduates than Saint Francis. The college football program, coached by Chris Villarrial, finished 5-6 last season, including 3-4 in the Northeast conference. The team appeared in one FCS playoff game back in 2016 and won its conference the same year. It has been competitive in recent years, compiling a 48-49 record since 2012.

Their competitive program and proximity to York County have lured local athletes. Pham said he likes the campus and that the stadium reminded him of his high school.

“They have a nice campus from what I was shown when I visited," he said. "I really like the coaches. Coach Wilson was great to talk to.”

Pham added that he could see himself at the school because he knows how many from his high school have decided to attend. He visited the school in early June for one of their football camps and worked out with the team. The Central York lineman is one of the schools' top prospects for 2023, but he said “focused on helping his team that lost a lot of seniors, proving doubters wrong” this season rather than his college choice.

Pham said he was will still surprised and happy about the offer from Saint Franics.

“I was shocked. I didn’t think I would get an offer,” he said. “I mean, they left me speechless.”

Pham said he likely won’t decide until after his senior year. He’s looking for a family-orientated school similar to the one that he has experienced at Central York, an aspect that he felt during his visit to Saint Francis. He also has offers from Gannon University and Clarion University.

Bentivegna has yet to announce a commitment to any school, but he can decide to attend Saint Francis at any point.

Bentivegna said he probably won’t decide until after the season, but Saint Francis is a place he could see himself.

“Nice school. Enjoy the coaches. They all have cool personalities. Excited to get an offer from there. I could see myself fitting in,” he said.

Bentivegna said he’s looking for certain things in a program.

“Good location. Since I was young, I wanted to go to college down south. Good academics. A good school that is going to move me around and I can fit in their offense,” he said.

The Saint Francis football program already features York County athletes: York High grad Tobee Stokes; and Central York’s Nick Basile, Brayden Bowers, Carter Glassmyer, and Isaiah Sturgis. The Red Flash seems to be intrigued by the local prospects, attracting some of the best players from the York-Adams conference.

Glassmyer was an all-state selection, maybe the best player from York County who has made his way to the program. The 6-foot-1 215-pound athlete had 88 solo tackles, 126 total, and 15.8 tackles a game on average. He added seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions. He was York-Adams' defensive player of the year in 2021.

Time will tell if any of the 2023 class decides Loretto, Pennsylvania is also in their future.